Home & Garden Turning old things into new in her backyard

Vicki Collier McDonald built this greenhouse/potting shed from recycled items. Special to The Bee

Vicki Collier McDonald of Fresno shares: “Here are two pics of a greenhouse/potting shed in my yard made from old windows and doors that I have had for years and I finally figured out something to do with them…”

