Photos from our readers: Proud of their cactus plants

Fresno Bee Staff

Helmut and Diana Kloos of Fresno shared this photo of their cactus flowers: “We have been enjoying them for 16 years and want other people to see them,” Helmut writes. “Each flower lasts just a day, causing much anticipation and excitement.” Helmut Kloos Special to The Bee

