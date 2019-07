Home & Garden Photos from our readers: She shed and more in Sanger garden

Valerie Arquiette’s backyard garden in Sanger includes a she shed. Special to The Bee

Valerie Arquiette of Sanger shares photos from her backyard and says, “Here is my veggie garden. My husband built an awesome she shed out of old doors! And the bees love my squash flowers.”

Watch for other backyard garden photos in future Home & Garden sections.

Want to share a photo that highlights your home or garden? Email it to features@fresnobee.com.

July 11

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

July 4