Brownie, Blackie, Lola and Daisy in Pet Pix!

Cats Brownie and Blackie in the yard. Special to The Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their pets. Send your photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.

May 16

May 9

May 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

April 25

April 18

April 11

April 4

March 28

March 21

March 14

March 7

Feb. 28

Feb. 21