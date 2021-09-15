A second big store at Manchester Center in Fresno is coming soon. Here’s when it opens

The new Ross Dress For Less in the remodeled former Sears at Manchester Center, Sept. 13, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Ross Dress for Less is the next big store opening at Manchester Center in Fresno. And it’s set an opening date: Saturday, Oct. 9.

The company announced the date one day after saying the neighboring store, dd’s DISCOUNTS would open Saturday, Sept. 25.

The stores are owned by the same company and sit side by side in the former Sears spot on the northern end of the mall at Shields and Blackstone avenues.

The space was remodeled after Sears announced it was closing in fall of 2019.

Manchester was bought by new owners a few years ago who have been renovating the mall, though the property where Ross and dd’s are opening has different owners.

When the new Fresno Ross opens, it will be the 329th Ross in California and the 1,612th nationwide.

The store sells clothing, footwear and home goods for 20% to 60% off typical department store prices.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 8:50 AM.