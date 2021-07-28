The Hangar in Fresno’s River Park is gone, but this new restaurant is opening soon

The “California Kid” burger, a favorite at Brooks Burgers, comes with a one-third pound patty, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato, ranch and pepper jack cheese and is topped with a roasted jalapeño. Special to the Bee

The Hangar, the airplane-themed restaurant in River Park, has closed.

But a new restaurant is already close to opening in its spot, a prime space near the theaters. If you’re a longtime Fresnan, the name might seem familiar.

It will be a Brooks Burgers restaurant.

It’s a burger spot with a location in Pismo Beach and another opening soon in the San Luis Obispo Public Market.

The menu offers 1/3 pound burgers (or a “big boy” burger with two 1/3 pound patties). There’s several different versions of the burgers, from a “California kid” with avocado and bacon, to “black and bleu” with bacon and blue cheese.

Sandwiches – including a tri tip melt with cheese and onion straws – salads, milkshakes and beer are also on the menu.

The owners are aiming for a mid August opening.

Owner/operator Arman Asatrian didn’t go into details, but said he is switching concepts. He had partners for The Hangar, which opened in 2019, but going forward, said he will become essentially a franchisee for Brooks Burgers.

Brooks family restaurants

The Brooks name has roots in the Fresno restaurants scene that go back decades.

Chic Brooks, and son Randy Brooks and grandson Luke Brooks, founded numerous restaurants in the Fresno area, often later selling them.

Their restaurants include Brooks Ranch, Happy Steak, Huckleberry’s, Cool Hand Luke’s and Perko’s.

A bit of trivia: Cool Hand Luke’s is a reference to the 1967 movie with Paul Newman, but it’s also a reference to Randy’s son Luke Brooks.

The pair co-founded Brooks Burgers.

As part of the switch from The Hangar, the airplane-themed decor in the restaurant will go away, Asatrian said.

