After five years, a Tower District landmark(pun intended) reopens as LGBTQ+ video dance bar

The LGBTQ+ nightclub Splash had a soft opening in Fresno’s Tower District Wednesday night and people were certainly there for it.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm,” says TJ Bruce, who owns Splash along with eight gay bars and nightclubs across California —including spots in San Francisco and Sacramento, where he opened the well-known Depot club on 20th and K Street in 1997.

The timing for Splash’s has helped, coinciding with the end of most COVID-19 restrictions and people finally stepping back into clubs. It was also smack in the midst of Pride Month.

There was also the sense of anticipation in the neighborhood, from those who have been watching the club progress.

From the Landmark to Splash

Fresno’s Splash (there are also locations in San Jose, Reno and Modesto) has been a long time coming.

Bruce originally bought another nightclub, the Express, having never been to Fresno. He sold the Express after realizing he wanted to be in the Tower District proper.

He took over the Landmark on Broadway and Olive avenues in late 2015 and kept it operating for awhile under that name.

Eventually, it closed so work could start on a complete remodel of the building.

But then, his partner died and that took Bruce away from the business for several years. When he was finally ready to start the work again, the pandemic hit.

“It’s been a long road,” Bruce says.

New look, entertainment

While the Landmark was known as a chill spot to see jazz bands or play a weekly game of pub quiz, Splash opens as a music video club, with two dance floors and two full bars.

The format is something Bruce has specialized in his over 25 years as a bar owner. Every song (top 40 when it’s not a themed night) has an accompanying video, Bruce says

“We don’t hire DJs. We hire VJs,” Bruce says.

The restaurant was gutted down to the studs and a whole new layout.

The front section has a lounge vibe, great for hangouts.

The real club stuff happens in back.

There’s a small pool table room and an expanded outdoor patio, because patios are important, Bruce says, and not every city has the luxury.

Right now, Splash is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week, with entertainment and a happy hour each night. There’s a sliding cover on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10 p.m., and Monday is industry night.

The place will host pop-up drag shows, though eventually Bruce would like to host something weekly.

Even though the timeline was less than ideal, Splash could be an anchor spot in what continues to grow into a dense, vibrant neighborhood, Bruce says, as he lists off all of the other longtime and newer nightspots doing the work along Olive Avenue.

“I like to take my time and do it right,” he says.

“When you see the place, you’re understand.”