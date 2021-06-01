Fresno-area tribe opens new SONIC drive-in restaurant. Here’s where the business is located

A Sonic Drive-In has opened in Coarsegold. The restaurant is owned by the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians. The Associated Press file

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians is getting into a new line of business: A SONIC Drive-In restaurant.

The classic drive-in restaurant where customers can order tater tots and cherry limeade from their cars opened Tuesday in Coarsegold at Chukchansi Crossing Fuel Station & Travel Center. It also has indoor seating.

It’s on the same property as the gas station on the left that people pass while driving up Lucky Lane from Highway 41 to get to the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Most of the 3,500 SONIC locations nationwide are franchises owned by individual owners. This restaurant’s franchise owner is the tribe.

It is likely the first SONIC franchise on tribal territory, according to the tribe’s representative.

The restaurant is part of the tribe’s efforts to diversify its business efforts in the area. In addition to the casino and hotel, it also owns Chukchansi Insurance and Willow Glen Smoke Shop.

It also plans to start several new businesses on land it has acquired near its headquarters in Oakhurst, according to a news release from the tribe.

The SONIC will employ 55 people, with about 90% of them coming from Madera County, and will contribute revenue to the local economy.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.