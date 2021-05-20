Another wine bar to open in downtown Fresno, this one with a cheese and food business

Kellie Hasson and Allison Cassabon, owners of Fig & Honey Lavish Grazing, have been operating as a catering company offering charcuterie boards and plan to open a wine and cheese bar in downtown Fresno’s historic T.W. Patterson building. Fig & Honey

Downtown Fresno is slated to get another wine bar – actually a wine and cheese bar – with a specialty market when Fig & Honey Lavish Grazing moves to Fulton Street.

The Fresno catering company specializes in charcuterie boards, and larger, elaborate displays of fruit, cheese, meat and nuts for snacking.

Fig & Honey plans to move into two spaces at the historic T.W. Patterson Building on Fulton Street near Tulare Street.

Owners Kellie Hasson and Allison Cassabon will begin using half the space for catering and pickup services of their food in mid June, while renovating the space next door.

That space will be turned into a wine and cheese bar open to the public, with a market and patio seating, the Downtown Fresno Partnership announced Thursday. That side of the business is scheduled to open this fall.

It is the second wine bar this year to announce plans to open in downtown Fresno. St. Joaquin – by the same people who own Quail State’s rooftop bar – plans to open a natural wine bar in the Peerless Building, the big 1935 brick building at the corner of Broadway and Amador streets.

Fig & Honey won the downtown partnership’s 2020 Create Here Business Plan Competition. It included a $10,000 cash prize to help open the business.

It will add another place to eat within walking distance of the growing Brewery District, not far from Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. and Chukchansi Park.

