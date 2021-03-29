This national sandwich shop just opened its first restaurant in Fresno. More are coming

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened its first location in Fig Garden Village in Fresno. It’s planning two more locations. bclough@fresnobee.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened its first Fresno location in Fig Garden Village.

The restaurant opened Monday in the former Kebab Express location, next to Jamba Juice.

With 134 locations nationwide, Capriotti’s is a high-end sandwich shop offering sandwiches that are 5, 8, 10 or 18 inches long – also dubbed the rookie, beloved, always right and notorious sizes, respectively.

The menu here is a lot different from your typical sandwich shop.

It starts off with cheesesteaks, including the classic steak sandwich, but also Wagyu beef, chicken and Impossible vegetarian versions.

“A lot of people come to us for our cheesesteaks,” said Joseph Macias, a corporate trainer.

Capriotti’s also has the classics on the menu, including roast beef, tuna, meatball and turkey.

One highlight?

The Bobbie, which is “Thanksgiving dinner on a sub,” said Macias said.

It’s shredded turkey that’s roasted in the oven every night, with cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayonnaise. It comes cold or grilled and is named after the Aunt Bobbie of one of the founders.

It also has four vegetarian sandwiches on the menu with vegetarian turkey, chicken or Impossible meat substitutes.

Prices here are higher than your average sandwich shop. Most start at under $6 for the 5-inch sandwiches, with the 18-inch sandwiches running from $15.99 to $18.29 for the classic Italian with three kinds of meat.

It also has salads, soups and offers catering.

Capriotti’s delivers via DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. You can also order on its website for pickup.

The restaurant employs about 20 people.

More restaurants?

The company, which got its start in Delaware, is now based in Las Vegas. The franchise owner, who also owns several Rally’s locations, is local.

He’s planning two more locations in Fresno, though the locations haven’t been determined yet.

The Fig Garden Village location was gutted and the interior remodeled before it opened.

Capriotti’s is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Details: Capriotti’s is at 5058 N. Palm Ave. in Fig Garden Village. 559-228-3225.