Three Fresno-area businesses closing: Two national restaurants, one local shop

The Fresno area is saying goodbye to three businesses.

Two of the closures are national restaurant franchises that launched their first locations in Fresno and Clovis in recent years. The third is a locally owned store in River Park that will still have a merchandise presence in the center.

Burgerim

BurgerIM, the restaurant chain that opened two locations in Fresno last year, is down to one now that the BurgerIM on Clovis Avenue near Kings Canyon Road recently closed.

The other BurgerIM, near Dave & Buster’s on River Park Circle, is still open.

BurgerIM serves tiny burgers, usually in multiples of two or three. Its restaurants are owned by individual franchisees, with the company headquartered in Encino.

Diners can customize the slider-sized, 2.8-ounce burgers. They can choose from five kinds of beef patties and six other patty options, like turkey, lamb and vegetarian. All kinds of toppings are available.

Burgers and fries at BurgerIM on Carpenter road in Modesto, Calif. are pictured on Friday March 29, 2019. The burger franchise specializes in gourmet burgers with a wide range of toppings. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Another way it was different from your typical burger joint: The fries are little rounds of sliced potatoes.

The restaurant overall got positive reviews on its Yelp.com page. Reviewers seem to like the food, though several complained about the service.

The huge amount of choices meant customers sometimes took longer to order than at your average burger joint.

The company did not return a message seeking comment about why the Clovis Avenue location closed.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Subs location at the southwest corner of Herndon and Fowler avenues in Clovis has closed.

The sub shop with the firefighting and first-responder theme had a sign on the door that said closed “until further notice.”

The restaurant is permanently closed, confirmed the public relations firm representing the Florida-based restaurant corporation. It “has closed as the operator has chosen to explore other business ventures,” according to an emailed statement.

The other Firehouse Subs location, which opened in 2015 at Nees and Blackstone avenues in Fresno, remains oen.

The Firehouse Subs in Clovis is permanently closed. Bethany Clough The Fresno Bee

MANTRA in River Park

MANTRA by AHL-mə, which sells leggings, workout wear and casual clothing in River Park, will close Friday, Nov. 1.

The store opened last summer between Macy’s and Village Shoes, owned by the same woman who owns another store in River Park, Pum Bum Society.

Pum Bum will begin carrying many of the brands that MANTRA carried.

Customers who have MANTRA gift cards are encouraged to use them immediately.

But some aspects of MANTRA will live on, like the free fitness classes. The owner will continue to hold trunk shows selling MANTRA clothing throughout the Fresno and Clovis area.

Alma Wolverton, owner of MANTRA, displays leggings her River Park store. The store is closing Nov. 1 but the merchandise will be available at another River Park location. Bethany Clough Fresno Bee file