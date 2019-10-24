One of Fresno’s most popular restaurants is planning to get bigger, fishier

A newer, bigger Pismo’s Coastal Grill is in the works.

The owner of the popular seafood restaurant and fish market in north Fresno is planning to build and move into a new location a stone’s throw from its existing one.

Pismo’s is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the Villaggio Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Nees and Blackstone avenues, near Total Wine & More.

Dave Fansler – a Fresno restaurateur who also owns Yosemite Ranch and Westwoods BBQ – owns a vacant piece of land just west of Pismo’s, a little behind the shopping center. That’s where the new location will be built.

It’s likely going to take a while for it to happen – at least two years, said Fansler. The property still needs to be rezoned, he said.

But an Instagram post about the plans already has customers excited.

Pismo’s is “shoehorned” into its existing space, he said.

“My original intention was to make Pismo’s one of the finest seafood places in the state of California, even though we’re in Fresno,” Fansler said. “To really get there, we could use a little more space.”

The new location would be about 15% to 20% bigger, and come with 140 to 150 of its own parking spaces, he said.

The restaurant is often packed with customers, but most of the extra space won’t go to the dining room. Instead, it will go to the kitchen and the market side of the business that sells fresh fish, he said.

“We do our own butchery,” he said. “We’re trimming and cutting it there right in front of you.”

That part of the business needs more space.

Fansler rents the space that Pismo’s is currently in. Once Pismo’s moves, he said he’d like to sublease the spot to a farm-to-table restaurant.

