Alma Wolverton, owner of MANTRA, displays leggings she sells in her new River Park store. Bethany Clough The Fresno Bee
River Park gets another locally owned store. MANTRA offers leggings, free yoga, more

By Bethany Clough

July 20, 2018 02:44 PM

Does it seem like you’re seeing more women running errands in leggings and workout wear?

You are.

The growing “athleisure” trend is blurring the lines between clothing worn for exercising and clothing worn for everyday activities like picking up the kids from school or going to the grocery store.

A new locally owned store in River Park is hoping to provide those outfits. MANTRA by AHL-mə opened this week between Macy’s and Village Shoes.

It’s the second River Park shop for owner Alma Wolverton, who also owns clothing store Pum Bum Society near White House | Black Market. She also runs an in-home personal stylist business.

MANTRA, a new store in River Park, sells clothing like this from the brand Goldsheep. Some of the leggings have an image of a sheep on the back.
MANTRA

MANTRA is totally different. The store sells leggings, sports bras and tops.

But this isn’t the active wear department at your nearest big-box store. MANTRA’s clothing is fashionable and designed to be seen outside of yoga class. There are open-backed tops with crocheted details, sports bras made with shiny fabric, crop tops, and leggings in unusual prints and colors, like pink with white roses.

The store has jumped on the trend of tops with inspiring or fun sayings. You’ll find shirts that say “warrior,” “chill” and “spiritual gangster.”

People often wear such tops to classes like yoga, Pilates, The Bar Method, Orange Theory, CycleBar and RIDE54, but also in their everyday life. Many of those people are part of a growing lifestyle that includes fitness, but also things like meditation and emphasis on positivity.

The store reflects that by selling bundles of sage used to cleanse rooms and necklaces with medals of saints so tiny they can be worn during workouts.

“It’s all motivating. It’s all positive. It’s all uplifting,” Wolverton said. “We need more of that in our society.”

That’s why the store carries brand like For Better Not Worse, which donates a bag of groceries for a needy kid when a piece of clothing is purchased.

Prices range from a $19.99 T-shirt to $119 for a pair for Free People Movement leggings.

Expect to see various classes held at the store, including meditation. Already MANTRA hosts free yoga outdoor classes at 9 a.m. each Friday.

The store’s grand opening kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 28 with a free HIGH Fitness class, a sort of modern version of aerobics. There will also be appetizers and gift bags for the first 50 people.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431

