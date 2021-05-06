Full Circle Brewing planning big splash with grand opening event in downtown Fresno

Customers at Full Circle Brewing will be able to take in the huge new murals and live music in addition to flowing taps of craft beer when the longtime local brewer holds its grand opening event on Friday and Saturday.

Full Circle Brewing Co. took over the former Zack’s Brewing after it closed in February and plans to use the 7,500-square foot building in Fresno’s Brewery District as a taproom and event center. It will continue to use its F Street location for beer production.

At the new site at Fulton and Mono streets, live music will be on hand for the grand opening event starting at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing on Saturday.

CEO Arthur Moye says the sound system is top-of-the-line and ready for visiting bands as well as comedy acts to plug in to provide live entertainment each week.

The brewery says they plan to host the Grumpy Burger Lady’s food truck and her smush burgers in the 7,500 square-foot fenced-in outdoor area that will also provide seating and a stage for entertainment. They also plan on bringing in Root, a local retail and design company, to sell custom-designed apparel.

See photos to get a preview of the location below:

A new splash guard with taps and custom logos adorn the bar area at Full Circle Brewing, which will be having its grand opening event at Fulton and Mono streets in downtown Fresno on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Full Circle Brewing took over the former Zack’s Brewing at Fulton and Mono streets in downtown Fresno and will be having its grand opening event on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A stage for live performances is set off in the corner awaiting the grand opening event for Full Circle Brewing in the former Zack’s Brewing spot at Fulton and Mono streets in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Kegs and cases of beer await customers in the cold storage at Full Circle Brewing which will be opening in the former Zack’s Brewing in downtown Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Among the changes at Full Circle Brewing has made at the Former Zack’s Brewing in downtown Fresno include a giant mural in the adjacent lot where live music performances will be held. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com