It’s official: A longtime Fresno beer maker is taking over a prime Brewery District spot

Arthur Moye, CEO of Full Circle Brewing Co., is planning to open a taproom and entertainment venue in the former Zack’s Brewing Co. in the heart of the Tower District. Special to the Bee

It’s official: Full Circle Brewing Co. is going to open a location in the heart of Fresno’s Brewery District.

The longtime local brewer has signed a lease and is taking over the former Zack’s Brewing Co. at 712 Fulton St., across the street from Modernist cocktail bar. Zack’s closed earlier this month.

The building is more than 100 years old and has 7,500 square feet inside — large enough to host live music and other events. A fenced patio adds another 7,500 square feet to the business.

Full Circle will keep its original location at 620 F St.

The brewery owner and CEO Arthur Moye told The Bee earlier this month for a story about the future of the Brewery District that there’s not much room left in the F Street location.

Without being able to do events because of coronavirus restrictions, Full Circle has ramped up production of its beer to bring income in. It’s now selling in stores like Save Mart and Total Wine.

But the space is now full of tanks used to brew beer. Even the stage is gone.

So Moye said he plans to use the Fulton Street location as a taproom and event venue.

“Our desire is to have that space so we could do some of the outdoor food truck dining that we’re allowed to do at the moment and eventually … start an entertainment piece again,” he said.

Opening and serving beer might be a few months away, Moye said. But don’t be surprised if they do something creative soon without alcohol, like some “covid (safe), socially distant type of stuff to say hey, we’re here,” he said.

He also said to expect more than food trucks when it comes to eating dinner or other meals.

“You might be surprised at the other businesses we collaborate with in that space,” he said. “We’re thinking of building a kitchen in the space.”

The brewery has had its fair share of struggles during the pandemic.

In May, it closed Full Circle Olympic, its craft beer taproom and entertainment venue in the former Club Fred and Audie’s Olympic Tavern.

Moye also gave a nod to his predecessors in the Zack’s space. Zack’s owners, Gail and Steven Zack, transformed the former garage into a craft beer taproom and brewery.

“One thing we want to get out there is that we are sad to see Zack’s go,” he said. “We wish Zack’s the best.”

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP