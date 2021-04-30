Fresno’s water tower could become home to a coffee shop – and more. Here’s what we know

Fresno’s historic water tower has been closed since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started.

It’s taken some damage from vandals, who have broken lights and damaged one of the doors.

But now, new life could be in the works for the city-owned 1894 building.

The owner of Frida Café, a coffee and pan dulce shop already operating downtown, wants to move its business inside and is working with the city to do so.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Fresno Arts Council had been operating the water tower as a gift shop, art gallery and small visitors center.

But over the last year, one of the tower’s doors was damaged, homeless people were living atop the restrooms next door and lights were broken by people trying to get copper wiring inside, said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

“It just became home to our homeless residents and squirrels,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albee Sanchez was looking to expand Frida Café. He opened the coffee shop in September inside Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on Fulton Street.

He’s already closed that location and wants to reopen in the water tower.

The cafe pays tribute to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Its Mexican-inspired drinks feature milk in colors like pink and teal, and it has a logo featuring her famous unibrow.

Sanchez envisions opening in the water tower and staying open late, using the large patio that can seat 150 at full capacity. The business would follow COVID-19 guidelines.

It could bring in live music, perhaps in conjunction with Eaton Plaza next door. If all goes well, in 90 days he’ll apply for a liquor license allowing the business to serve beer and wine.

It also means the public restrooms next door would be open for what may be the first time, because coffee shop staff will be around to maintain them, Arias noted.

Leasing a historic building

Plans call for using a special-use permit for Frida Café to get started. It would then need a formal lease approved by the City Council. Sanchez and the city are in the process of negotiating that.

“I’m confident the council will approve the lease,” Arias said.

The idea came from conversations among Sanchez, Arias and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria while they were dining at Los Panchos.

“For us it was just an organic conversation that went from you’re looking to expand, the city is looking for a different use and a way to preserve the water tower, what better way to preserve a historical jewel than to have it actively used,” Arias said.

The city has leased publicly-owned property to private entities before. The building that Kocky’s Bar & Grill is in, for example, is part of a city-owned garage building, Arias noted.

Historic buildings are less commonly leased out, but the Santa Fe Railroad Depot is one example, leased out as an Amtrak station.

The Fresno Arts Council sent a statement about the change that would have it no longer operating the water tower saying, “The Fresno Arts Council is excited that a coffee shop may be moving into the Old Fresno Water Tower as this would be a great opportunity for the public to continue discovering and enjoying a historical Fresno landmark.”

Historic photos would continue to be displayed on the water tower walls and it would remain a visitors center.

Instead of pamphlets, the visitor center experience will be digital, with people scanning a code and watching a tour on their phones. Staff will be trained in Fresno history.

“It will absolutely be a visitors center,” Sanchez said. “However it is my goal to push the boundaries of what a visitors center can be.”

If all goes as planned, it could open by the end of May.

“Frida Café is going to the one (place) that invites people and welcomes people to Fresno,” Sanchez said.