Three new businesses let you float in a pod, do 105-degree yoga and drink blue juice

Healthy is in.
Fresno’s latest crop of new businesses is jumping on the health trend. We already told you about Jugo Salad & Juice Bar, River Park’s MANTRA selling workout wear and the newest new Pilates, cycling and healthy meal places in Clovis.
Now there’s more.
Two juice bars are opening, along with a hot yoga studio and something new for north Fresno — a business where you can relax by floating in a private pod holding a warm bath of Epsom salts while listening to relaxing music.
Reinvent Juicery
A juice bar and acai bowl business has opened in Fig Garden Village. Reinvent Juicery is between CVS and The Vault Fine Jewelers.
Reinvent has two other locations (one in Fresno, one in Clovis). The juices in the new place are cold pressed, meaning they are not pasteurized, at the Herndon and Milburn avenues location.
The $9 juices have names like “new beginning,” made with orange, apple, lemon and turmeric and the “body booster” made with pear, kale, spinach, cucumber, Himalayan salt and more.
In addition to juice, this location of Reinvent also makes shots of wheat grass and ginger shots that claim various health benefits.
Reinvent also sells smoothies and acai bowls, the bowls with bases made from the acai berry, housemade almond milk and other ingredients and topped with fruit.
Reinvent is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays and Sundays.
Yoga studio/juice bar
A yoga studio offering classes in a 105-degree room is opening in Clovis. If that sounds a little too sweaty, it also has a juice bar that is open to the public — and that part is not in a 105-degree room.
Blue Moon Yoga is opening its second location this weekend, at 850 E. Herndon Ave. in the Trading Post shopping center. The juice and smoothie bar, named Namaste (an expression of respect usually said between teacher and student at the end of a yoga class), opens Thursday, Oct. 11.
The juice bar is in the lobby area of the yoga studio. It will sell mostly cold-pressed juices, smoothies and smoothie bowls with fruit toppings, said owner Britney Easton, who is opening the location with husband Mike.
It will sell juices made with veggies like kale and beets and fruit. The electrolyte lemonade, for example, is made from lemons, ginger and oranges. One drink called blue magic is made with raw coconut water and blue spirulina, an algae that makes drinks appear blue.
“When you do hot yoga you sweat a ton,” Britney Easton said. “We wanted to give people the healthiest option for replacing their minerals and vitamins and electrolytes.”
Namaste will generally be open the same hours as the yoga studio, from 5 a.m. to early afternoon and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. most days.
Blue Moon is keeping its original location at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue. The new studio will host mostly hot yoga classes, with some classes at 80 degrees for people who want to acclimate to the heat.
Float therapy
Fresno is home to another growing form of relaxation: floating in a private pod holding 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and water, with colored lights and relaxing music.
True REST Float Spa opens Monday at 1144 Champlain Drive, at Perrin Avenue near Sequoia Brewing Company. It’s not the first float business in the area, but it is likely the most spa like.
Customers are given slippers and spend time in a relaxation room with adult coloring books, an oxygen bar and other relaxing amenities before and after their soaks. They get their own private pod room with a shower, which they use before getting into the pod that holds 250 gallons of water and the epsom salts.
The pod — which owner Kelly Clay likens to the egg in “Mork & Mindy” — can be used with the lid all the way open, halfway closed or totally closed for a sensory deprivation experience.
Buttons in the pod allow customers to control the lights, music and an intercom connected to the front desk. People can also connect their phones if they have want to listen to their own music, guided meditation, chanting or affirmations.
“The idea is to just put you into a situation where you feel very comfortable,” Clay said. “It’s your own private oasis, completely under your control.”
That means swimsuits are optional.
Clay said floating is good for both mind and body, benefiting things like anxiety, sleep disorders and muscle soreness.
“You float on top of the salts. Basically it feels like you’re floating in outer space,” she said. ”Floating on top of water, you’re able to let all of your muscles and ligaments really relax.”
A one-hour float costs $79, though your first float is $59 and some specials are available online before its opening for $39.
Sessions can be booked online or by calling 559-721-4336.
Comments