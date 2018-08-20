This shopping center at busy Clovis intersection is adding some healthy business

The Trading Post shopping center at Herndon and Clovis avenues is getting some new tenants that promise to keep you fit, healthy and calm.
Five new businesses have opened recently or will soon open in the center that has undergone a revitalization over the last few years. New landscaping, new owners and other improvements have helped attract anchor tenants including Sprouts, Ross and Tuesday Morning, along with local entrepreneurs whose businesses are focused on health and fitness.
Joining the center are: CycleBar Clovis, Beyond Pilates Studios Clovis, EZ Fit Meals, Blue Moon Yoga and Weight Watchers. CycleBar, a trendy indoor cycling franchise, opened in December last year and Beyond Pilates opened in June. The three other businesses will open in the coming days and weeks.
Beyond Pilates Studios Clovis — Those looking for a different type of exercise routine may find Beyond Pilates appealing. Owner Brandi Marino describes her method as similar to circuit training, but without the boot camp mentality. The studio combines the elements of pilates and aerobic exercise to give you a calorie-buring workout.
Marino, who launched the concept in Dallas, opened the Clovis store after deciding to relocate to the area. Her clients say the 50-minute workout is both fun and intense. High-energy music and enthusiastic teachers help pump up the students through the circuit
“It’s a mix of high intensity and small isometric movements...so cardio, plus all major muscle groups and then those small muscles you didn’t even know you had in places you didn’t know existed,” said Stephanie Cholakian, a studio client.
Blue Moon Yoga — Yoga students in Clovis are eagerly anticipating the opening of Blue Moon Yoga’s second location.
Britney Easton, co-owner of Blue Moon Yoga, said a growing demand for yoga classes triggered her decision to open in Clovis. The original studio is at 1144 E. Champlain Ave. in Fresno.
“We are maxed out in our classes, and we need more space,” she said. The new space can accommodate up to 60 people, 20 more than at the original location.
The new studio will have hot yoga and inferno hot pilates. There will even be a class without the heat for first-timers who need to warm up to the idea. Easton said one of the reasons her business is doing so well is because people are looking for hot yoga classes.
“People like it because you get a lot more benefits, you get your heart rate up, your muscles are looser and you are less likely to injure yourself,” she said.
Easton expects to open by mid-September. The Clovis studio will also have the added bonus of providing students a cold-pressed raw juice bar. After class, students will be able to replenish and hydrate with organic, raw fresh juice and smoothies, Easton said.
EZ Fit Meals — Chris Garcia launched EZ Fit Meals in 2015 and has seen steady sales growth since then. The company makes prepared meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner using healthy options including lean proteins, vegetables and starches. Garcia already operates one store at 1512 E Champlain Dr. in Fresno.
His second store in the Trading Post shopping center is expected to open in about two weeks. The business is designed for people to pick up meals for the day or the week. You can also eat the meal there if you like. The meals range from $8 to $10.
“We are doing very well,” he said. “And we are even thinking about a third location, possibly in northwest Fresno.”
Leasing agent Lewis Smith of Retail California said also in the works is a Weight Watchers location. The sign recently went up.
The center is owned by two real estate developers from Southern California, Rich Development and Gryphon Capital. The partnership also developed the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center at Herndon Avenue and Highway 99.
