Local People & Places winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomed the Christmas season with its first ZooLights event Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The annual event transforms the zoo into a winterland with light displays through December 28, 2020. bclough@fresnobee.com

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Local People & Places category.

Go here to see a complete list of winners — in categories including food & drink, and most missed during coronavirus.

• • •

Get the latest news straight to your inbox: Sign up for one of our daily newsletters.

Company To Work For

Winner

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Gazebo Gardens Inc.

3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno

(559) 222-7673

gazebogardens1922.com

Clovis Unified School District - District Office

1450 Herndon Ave., Clovis

(559) 327-9000

cusd.com

instagram.com/clovisusd

Family Fun

Winner

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno

(559) 498-5910

fresnochaffeezoo.org

instagram.com/fresnochaffeezoo

Finalists

Fresno Grizzlies - Chukchansi Park

1800 Tulare St., Fresno

(559) 320-4487

milb.com/fresno

instagram.com/fresnogrizzlies

Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment

4055 N. Chestnut Diagonal, Fresno

(559) 292-9000

blackbeards.com

instagram.com/BlackbeardsFEC

Local Festival/Event

Winner

The Big Fresno Fair

(559) 650-3247

fresnofair.com

instagram.com/bigfresnofair

Finalists

Big Hat Days

(559) 299-7363

clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days

Fresno Greek Fest

(559) 233-0397

fresnogreekfest.com

instagram.com/fresnogreekfest

Local Radio Personality/Team

Winner

Phillip and Skip (KMJ 580)

Finalists

Jody Jo & Gnarley Charley (Kiss Country 93.7)

Greg and Dre (Q97)

Sportscaster

Winner

Paul Loeffler (940 ESPN)

Finalists

Ralph Wood (KMPH26)

Julia Lopez (KSEE 24)

Television Anchor

Winner

Margot Kim (ABC30)

Finalists

Warren Armstrong (ABC30)

Stefani Booroojian (KSEE24)

Weathercaster

Winner

Kevin Musso (ABC30)

Finalists

Kopi Sotiropulos (KMPH26)

A J Fox (KSEE24)





