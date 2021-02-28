Peoples Choice
Local People & Places winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Local People & Places category.
• • •
Company To Work For
Winner
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
Finalists
Gazebo Gardens Inc.
3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno
(559) 222-7673
Clovis Unified School District - District Office
1450 Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 327-9000
Family Fun
Winner
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno
(559) 498-5910
instagram.com/fresnochaffeezoo
Finalists
Fresno Grizzlies - Chukchansi Park
1800 Tulare St., Fresno
(559) 320-4487
Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment
4055 N. Chestnut Diagonal, Fresno
(559) 292-9000
Local Festival/Event
Winner
The Big Fresno Fair
(559) 650-3247
Finalists
Big Hat Days
(559) 299-7363
clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days
Fresno Greek Fest
(559) 233-0397
Local Radio Personality/Team
Winner
Phillip and Skip (KMJ 580)
Finalists
Jody Jo & Gnarley Charley (Kiss Country 93.7)
Greg and Dre (Q97)
Sportscaster
Winner
Paul Loeffler (940 ESPN)
Finalists
Ralph Wood (KMPH26)
Julia Lopez (KSEE 24)
Television Anchor
Winner
Margot Kim (ABC30)
Finalists
Warren Armstrong (ABC30)
Stefani Booroojian (KSEE24)
Weathercaster
Winner
Kevin Musso (ABC30)
Finalists
Kopi Sotiropulos (KMPH26)
A J Fox (KSEE24)
