Arts & entertainment winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Arts and Entertainment categories:

Art Gallery

Winner

Fresno Art Museum

2233 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 441-4221

fresnoartmuseum.org

instagram.com/fresnoartmuseum

Finalists

Arte Américas

1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno

(559) 266-2623

arteamericas.org

instagram.com/arteamericas

M Street Arts Complex

1419 M St., Fresno

(559) 977-3212

mstreetarts.com

instagram.com/mstreetartscomplex

Central Coast Destination Winner

Pismo Beach

(805) 556-7397

experiencepismobeach.com

instagram.com/pismobeachca

Finalists

Monterey

(888) 221-1010

seemonterey.com

instagram.com/seemonterey

Cambria

(805) 927-3624

visitcambriaca.com

instagram.com/visitcambria

Golf Course Winner

Copper River Country Club

2140 E. Clubhouse Drive, Fresno

(559) 434-5200

copperrivercountryclub.com

instagram.com/copper_river_cc

Finalists

Riverside Golf Course

7492 N. Riverside Drive, Fresno

(559) 275-5900

playriverside.com

instagram.com/riversidegcfresno

Fort Washington Golf & Country Club

10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno

(559) 434-1702

fortwashingtoncc.org

Local Casino Winner

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Table Mountain Casino

8184 Table Mountain Rd., Friant

(559) 822-7777

tmcasino.com

instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

Tachi Palace Casino Resort

17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore

(559) 296-7109

tachipalace.com

instagram.com/tachipalace

Museum

Winner

Forestiere Underground Gardens

5021 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 271-0734

undergroundgardens.com

instagram.com/forestiereundergroundgardens

Finalists

Fresno Art Museum

2233 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 441-4221

fresnoartmuseum.org

instagram.com/fresnoartmuseum

Arte Américas

1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno

(559) 266-2623

arteamericas.org

instagram.com/arteamericas

Nightclub Winner

Firehouse Lounge - Chukchansi

711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Fulton 55

875 Divisadero St., Fresno

(559) 412-7400

fulton55.com

instagram.com/fulton55fresno

The Standard

9455 N. Fort Washington Rd., Fresno

(559) 434-3638

standardfresno.com

instagram.com/standardfresno

Performing Arts Venue/Theater Winner

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater

1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 266-9494

rogerrockas.com

instagram.com/rogerrockasfresno

Finalists

Saroyan Theatre

730 M St., Fresno

(559) 621-8760

fresnoconventioncenter.com/venues/saroyan-theatre

Tower Theatre Productions

809 E. Olive Ave., Fresno

(559) 485-9050

towertheatrefresno.com

instagram.com/tower_theatre

Sports Bar Winner

Dog House Grill

2789 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 294-9920

firestonegrill.com/locations/dog-house-grill-fresno

instagram.com/doghousefresno

Finalists

The Mad Duck

Multiple locations across the central San Joaquin Valley

madduckcraft.com

instagram.com/the.mad.duck

Yard House

90 El Camino, Fresno

(559) 261-2165

yardhouse.com/locations/ca/fresno

instagram.com/yardhouse

Winery

Winner

Fresno State Winery

2360 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno

(559) 278-6070

store.fresnostatewinery.com

Finalists

Engelmann Cellars

3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno

(559) 274-9463

engelmanncellars.com

Kings River Winery

4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger

(559) 399-3079

kingsriverwinery.com

instagram.com/kingsriverwinery