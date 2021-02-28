Peoples Choice
Arts & entertainment winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Arts and Entertainment categories:
• • •
Art Gallery
Winner
Fresno Art Museum
2233 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 441-4221
Finalists
Arte Américas
1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno
(559) 266-2623
M Street Arts Complex
1419 M St., Fresno
(559) 977-3212
instagram.com/mstreetartscomplex
Central Coast Destination
Winner
Pismo Beach
(805) 556-7397
Finalists
Monterey
(888) 221-1010
Cambria
(805) 927-3624
Golf Course
Winner
Copper River Country Club
2140 E. Clubhouse Drive, Fresno
(559) 434-5200
Finalists
Riverside Golf Course
7492 N. Riverside Drive, Fresno
(559) 275-5900
instagram.com/riversidegcfresno
Fort Washington Golf & Country Club
10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno
(559) 434-1702
Local Casino
Winner
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
Finalists
Table Mountain Casino
8184 Table Mountain Rd., Friant
(559) 822-7777
instagram.com/table.mountain.casino
Tachi Palace Casino Resort
17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore
(559) 296-7109
Museum
Winner
Forestiere Underground Gardens
5021 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 271-0734
instagram.com/forestiereundergroundgardens
Finalists
Fresno Art Museum
2233 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 441-4221
Arte Américas
1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno
(559) 266-2623
Nightclub
Winner
Firehouse Lounge - Chukchansi
711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
Finalists
Fulton 55
875 Divisadero St., Fresno
(559) 412-7400
The Standard
9455 N. Fort Washington Rd., Fresno
(559) 434-3638
Performing Arts Venue/Theater
Winner
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater
1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 266-9494
instagram.com/rogerrockasfresno
Finalists
Saroyan Theatre
730 M St., Fresno
(559) 621-8760
fresnoconventioncenter.com/venues/saroyan-theatre
Tower Theatre Productions
809 E. Olive Ave., Fresno
(559) 485-9050
Sports Bar
Winner
Dog House Grill
2789 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 294-9920
firestonegrill.com/locations/dog-house-grill-fresno
Finalists
The Mad Duck
Multiple locations across the central San Joaquin Valley
Yard House
90 El Camino, Fresno
(559) 261-2165
yardhouse.com/locations/ca/fresno
Winery
Winner
Fresno State Winery
2360 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno
(559) 278-6070
Finalists
Engelmann Cellars
3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno
(559) 274-9463
Kings River Winery
4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger
(559) 399-3079
instagram.com/kingsriverwinery
