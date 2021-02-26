Enjoy reading Fresno restaurant news? Here’s why we need your help to keep it coming

Want to hear about one of the most amusing parts of my job covering restaurants and retail in the Fresno area for The Bee?

Picture me, standing outside a construction site — usually balancing on a pile of dirt in my dress shoes — and shouting through a chain-link at a construction worker.

“Excuse me! Whatcha building?”

If I get a friendly one (and I almost always do) they tell me, I make a phone call to confirm and then I’ve got the next big story about a new restaurant or retailer opening in Fresno.

There’s a lot of other ways it happens, too — I once called a developer nine times just to get one story.

My point is to give you a glimpse into the work it takes to bring you stories about new restaurants and stores opening and closing.

I’m the only journalist in this town dedicated full time to covering restaurants and retail. I’ve been a reporter for more than 20 years, with eight of it spent keeping tabs on the Fresno restaurant scene and 15 years covering retail.

See, journalism isn’t free. I’m not getting rich off my paycheck from The Bee, but it does help pay to feed my family and my mortgage. And subscriptions keep the local news coming.

The days when print ads paid the majority of the cost of running a newspaper are gone. Living in a digital age, we rely on readers like you to subscribe and fund this journalism.

Just as the restaurants I write about are taking a hit during coronavirus, so too is the newspaper business. The businesses we rely on for advertising income aren’t advertising as much because they’re also hurting.

Some people in tough financial situations can’t afford that right now, and that’s understandable. But if you can afford it, it’s not a big price for pay for breaking news, keeping an eye on city hall, and multiple other beats our reporters cover.

The cool thing is, when you subscribe, you’re not only supporting restaurant news, but also impactful journalism by other reporters at The Bee.

Like my colleague Isabel Sophia Dieppa and her recent story about low-income families struggling with affordable internet access while schooling their kids at home during COVID-19. Hours after her story published, Comcast said it would double broadband speeds for families for no extra fee.

Subscriptions also pay for the reporting that’s not as fun as visiting construction sites. That includes investigative work like digging through city records, calling sources who I’ve had relationships with for years, and following up on endless rumors that sometimes turn into news.

