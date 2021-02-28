Health & fitness winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

FILE - Blue Moon Yoga’s new location in Clovis offers hot yoga classes in a 105-degree room. BLUE MOON

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Health and Fitness categories:

Athletic Club

Winner

Gb3

Multiple locations

(559) 297-8656

gb3clubs.com

Finalists

Blue Moon Yoga and Juice Bar

850 Herndon Ave., Suite 101B, Clovis

1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno

(559) 325-2583, (559) 434-2469

bluemoonyogastudios.com

instagram.com/bluemoonyoga

Fit Republic

Multiple locations

fitrepublic.com

instagram.com/fitrepublic

Chiropractor

Winner

Schroeder Chiropractic Center

7191 N. Millbrook Ave., Unit 116, Fresno

(559) 432-2225

torreyschroederchiropractic.com

Finalists

Bullard Chiropractic Clinic

725 Pollasky Ave., Suite 111, Clovis

(559) 299-8300

bullardchiro.com

Poladian Chiropractic

488 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 227-0995

chiropractorsfresno.com

Dentist

Winner

Bryan C. Fung, D.D.S.

7215 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 435-1159

myfresnodentist.com

Finalists

William E Clark, D.D.S.

5777 N. Fresno St., Suite 110, Fresno

(559) 435-3111

williameclarkdds.com

Kellogg & Grant

1879 E. Fir Ave., Fresno

(559) 322-6060

kelloggandgrantdds.com

Diet Headquarters

Winner

Weight Watchers

7859 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(800) 651-6000

weightwatchers.com

instagram.com/ww

Finalists

Body Goal

5339 N. Fresno St., Suite 108, Fresno

(559) 981-2899

bodygoalfresno.com

instagram.com/bodygoalfresno

Valley Weight Control Center

6137 N. Thesta St., Suite 101A, Fresno

(559) 447-9056

valleyweightcontrolcenter.com

Eye Doctor/Group

Winner

EYE-Q Vision Care

7075 N. Sharon Ave., Fresno

(559) 554-2550

eyeqvc.com

Finalists

Fogg Maxwell Lanier &

Remington Eye Care

1360 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 401, Fresno

(559) 449-5010

Eye Medical Center of Fresno

1360 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 301, Fresno

1122 S St., Fresno

(559) 486-5000

emcfresno.com

instagram.com/emcfresno

Hospital

Winner

Clovis Community Medical Center

2755 Herndon Ave., Clovis

(559) 324-4000

communitymedical.org

Finalists

Valley Children’s Hospital

9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera

(559) 353-3000

valleychildrens.org

instagram.com/valleychildrens

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center

7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno

(559) 448-4500

kp.org

instagram.com/kpthrive

Martial Arts Center

Winner

Martial Art Fresno

9433 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno

(559) 433-6907

martialartfresno.com

instagram.com/martialartfresno

Finalists

Fresno Ultimate Martial Arts

7731 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 261-2805

ultmartialarts.com

instagram.com/ultmartialarts

Guido’s Martial Arts Academy

130 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, Clovis

(559) 477-2053

clovismartialarts.com

Women’s Fitness Center

Winner

Finalists

CycleBar

8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 108, Fresno

(559) 464-0630

cyclebar.com/location/fresno

instagram.com/cyclebar

The Bar Method

6751 N. Palm Ave., Fresno

(559) 573-3333

barmethod.com/locations/fresno

instagram.com/thebarmethodfresno

Yoga Studio

Winner

Finalists

Old Town Yoga - Clovis

325 Clovis Ave., Suite 106, Clovis

(559) 472-6677

oldtownyogastudio.com

instagram.com/oldtownyoga_studio

Tower Yoga

1277 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 981-2944

toweryogafresno.com