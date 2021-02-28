Peoples Choice
Health & fitness winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Health and Fitness categories:
Go here to see a complete list of winners — in categories including shopping and most missed during coronavirus.
• • •
Get the latest news straight to your inbox: Sign up for one of our daily newsletters.
Athletic Club
Winner
Gb3
Multiple locations
(559) 297-8656
Finalists
Blue Moon Yoga and Juice Bar
850 Herndon Ave., Suite 101B, Clovis
1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 325-2583, (559) 434-2469
Fit Republic
Multiple locations
Chiropractor
Winner
Schroeder Chiropractic Center
7191 N. Millbrook Ave., Unit 116, Fresno
(559) 432-2225
torreyschroederchiropractic.com
Finalists
Bullard Chiropractic Clinic
725 Pollasky Ave., Suite 111, Clovis
(559) 299-8300
Poladian Chiropractic
488 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 227-0995
Dentist
Winner
Bryan C. Fung, D.D.S.
7215 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 435-1159
Finalists
William E Clark, D.D.S.
5777 N. Fresno St., Suite 110, Fresno
(559) 435-3111
Kellogg & Grant
1879 E. Fir Ave., Fresno
(559) 322-6060
Diet Headquarters
Winner
Weight Watchers
7859 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(800) 651-6000
Finalists
Body Goal
5339 N. Fresno St., Suite 108, Fresno
(559) 981-2899
Valley Weight Control Center
6137 N. Thesta St., Suite 101A, Fresno
(559) 447-9056
Eye Doctor/Group
Winner
EYE-Q Vision Care
7075 N. Sharon Ave., Fresno
(559) 554-2550
Finalists
Fogg Maxwell Lanier &
Remington Eye Care
1360 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 401, Fresno
(559) 449-5010
Eye Medical Center of Fresno
1360 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 301, Fresno
1122 S St., Fresno
(559) 486-5000
Hospital
Winner
Clovis Community Medical Center
2755 Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 324-4000
Finalists
Valley Children’s Hospital
9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera
(559) 353-3000
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno
(559) 448-4500
Martial Arts Center
Winner
Martial Art Fresno
9433 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno
(559) 433-6907
instagram.com/martialartfresno
Finalists
Fresno Ultimate Martial Arts
7731 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 261-2805
Guido’s Martial Arts Academy
130 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, Clovis
(559) 477-2053
Women’s Fitness Center
Winner
Blue Moon Yoga and Juice Bar
850 Herndon Ave., Suite 101B, Clovis
1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 325-2583, (559) 434-2469
Finalists
CycleBar
8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 108, Fresno
(559) 464-0630
The Bar Method
6751 N. Palm Ave., Fresno
(559) 573-3333
barmethod.com/locations/fresno
instagram.com/thebarmethodfresno
Yoga Studio
Winner
Blue Moon Yoga and Juice Bar
850 Herndon Ave., Suite 101B, Clovis
1144 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 325-2583, (559) 434-2469
Finalists
Old Town Yoga - Clovis
325 Clovis Ave., Suite 106, Clovis
(559) 472-6677
instagram.com/oldtownyoga_studio
Tower Yoga
1277 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 981-2944
Comments