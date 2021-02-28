Food & dining winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

FILE - Jeff Bennett, owner of Ampersand Ice Cream, shows a sample of his honey blueberry ice cream, which tied for second place in the New Product Award category, during the Fresno Food Expo (now called the California Food Expo) on July 26, 2018. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Food and Dining categories.

• • •

Bagels or Breads

Winner

La Boulangerie

730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

1060 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 222-0555

laboufresno.com

instagram.com/la_boulangerie

Finalists

Uncle Harry’s New York Bagelry

Multiple locations

uncleharrysbagels.com

instagram.com/uncleharrysbagels

Eddie’s Bakery Cafe

7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-0900

eddiesbakerycafe.com

Bakery

Winner

La Boulangerie

730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

1060 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 222-0555

laboufresno.com

instagram.com/la_boulangerie

Finalists

Eddie’s Bakery Cafe

7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-0900

eddiesbakerycafe.com

Panaderia Cafe Oaxaca

1160 Clovis Ave., Clovis

(559) 323-7991

Barbecue Restaurant

Winner

Dog House Grill

2789 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 294-9920

firestonegrill.com/locations/dog-house-grill-fresno

instagram.com/firestonegrill

Finalists

Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co

8042 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 449-9227

westwoodsbbq.com

instagram.com/westwoodsbbq

MEGA Texas Barbeque

2429 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno

(214) 254-6448

mega-texas-barbeque.business.site







Best Curbside

Winner

Heirloom

8398 N. Fresno St., Fresno

(559) 228-9735

heirloom-eats.com

instagram.com/heirloom.eats

Finalists

Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co

8042 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 449-9227

westwoodsbbq.com

instagram.com/westwoodsbbq

Casa Corona

7044 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

1724 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-7409

casacorona.com

instagram.com/casacorona_fresno

Best To Go Drinks

Winner

Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar

719 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 492-3585

modernistfresno.com

instagram.com/modernistfresno

Finalists

Yard House

90 El Camino, Fresno

(559) 261-2165

yardhouse.com/locations/ca/fresno

instagram.com/yardhouse

The Annex Kitchen

2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 248-8512

annexkitchenfresno.com

instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno

Breakfast Place

Winner

Batter Up Pancakes

8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 440-1221

batteruppancakes.com

instagram.com/batteruppancakes

Finalists

Benaddiction

3015 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 374-6082

benaddictiondiner.com

instagram.com/benaddictiondiner

The Train Depot

3045 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno

(559) 442-1401

traindepot.wordpress.com

instagram.com/the_traindepot

Buffet

Winner

California Market Buffet - Chukchansi

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com/dining

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Rio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

1240 Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 322-6300

Lin’s Fusion

5155 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 222-8478

lins-fusion.com

Caterer

Winner

Pardini’s Catering & Banquets

2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 224-3188

pardiniscatering.com

instagram.com/pardiniscatering

Finalists

The Painted Table

1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 443-7199

paintedtablecatering.com

instagram.com/paintedtablefresno

MEGA Texas Barbeque

2429 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno

(214) 254-6448

mega-texas-barbeque.business.site

Chinese Restaurant

Winner

Liu’s Village

620 N. Gateway Drive, Madera

(559) 662-1288

lius-village.business.site

Finalists

Shanghai Chinese Cuisine

4011 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 221-0227

shanghaichinesecui.wixsite.com/shanghaichinese

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

6716 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 104, Fresno

(559) 297-0336

hunanfresno.com

Coffee House

Winner

Kuppa Joy Coffee House

Multiple locations

kuppajoy.com

instagram.com/kuppajoycoffee

Finalists

Dutch Bros Coffee

Multiple locations

dutchbros.com

instagram.com/dutchbroscoffee

Two Cities Coffee Roasters

608 4th St., Clovis

(559) 765-4652

twocitiescoffee.com

instagram.com/twocitiescoffeeroasters

Cupcake Shop

Winner

Nothing Bundt Cakes

635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, Clovis

6493 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 298-7698

nothingbundtcakes.com

instagram.com/nothingbundtcakes

Finalists

Frosted Cakery

1292 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 917-8880

frostedcakery.com

instagram.com/frostedcakery

Eddie’s Bakery Cafe

7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-0900

eddiesbakerycafe.com

Deli

Winner

Sam’s Italian Deli & Market

2415 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 229-9346

samsitaliandeli.com

instagram.com/samsitaliandeli

Finalists

Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen

616 E. Olive Ave., Fresno

(559) 237-2038

piemontesdeli.com

Sunnyside Delicatessen

5691 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno

(559) 252-3338

sunnysidedeli.com

Desserts

Winner

Ampersand Ice Cream

1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno

7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858

ampersandicecream.com

instagram.com/ampersandicecream

Finalists

La Boulangerie

730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

1060 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 222-0555

laboufresno.com

instagram.com/la_boulangerie

Nothing Bundt Cakes

635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, Clovis

6493 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 298-7698

nothingbundtcakes.com

instagram.com/nothingbundtcakes

Family Restaurant

Winner

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

salsmexicanrestaurants.com

instagram.com/salsmexicanrestaurant_selma

Finalists

Yosemite Falls Cafe

Multiple locations

www.yosemitefallscafe.net

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Multiple locations

redrobin.com

instagram.com/redrobinburgers

Fine Dining

Winner

Vintage at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com/dine/vintage-steakhouse

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

The Annex Kitchen

2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 248-8512

annexkitchenfresno.com

instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno

Cracked Pepper Bistro

6737 N. Palm Ave., Fresno

(559) 222-9119

crackedpepperbistro.com

instagram.com/crackedpepperbistro

Food Truck

Winner

Benaddiction

3015 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 374-6082

benaddictiondiner.com

instagram.com/benaddictiondiner

Finalists

La Elegante Taco Truck

2373-2399 E. Muscat Ave., Fresno

(559) 284-8740

Tako Korean BBQ

Hamburgers

Winner

House of JuJu

565 Pollasky Ave., Suite 101, Clovis

(559) 298-3090

houseofjuju.com

Finalists

In-N-Out Burger

Multiple locations

in-n-out.com

instagram.com/innout

Colorado Grill

Multiple locations

coloradogrillrestaurants.com

instagram.com/colorado_grill

Hot Dogs

Winner

Rocket Dog Brats and Brew

88 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 283-8096

rocketdogbratsandbrew.com

instagram.com/rocket_dog_fresno

Finalists

Costco Wholesale

Multiple locations

costco.com

instagram.com/costco

Wienerschnitzel

Multiple locations

wienerschnitzel.com

instagram.com/wienerschnitzel

Ice Cream

Winner

Ampersand Ice Cream

1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno

7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858

ampersandicecream.com

instagram.com/ampersandicecream

Finalists

Superior Dairy Product Co. Inc.

325 N. Douty St., Hanford

(559) 582-0481

instagram.com/superiordairy1929

Cold Stone Creamery

Multiple locations

coldstonecreamery.com

instagram.com/coldstone

Indian Restaurant

Winner

Tandoori Night

6751 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 438-7200

tandoorinightfresno.com

Finalists

Indian Kebab Palace

1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 103, Fresno

(559) 374-6070

indiankebabpalace.com

Brahma Bull North & South Indian Cuisine

3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 108, Clovis

(559) 275-1100

brahmabullindian.com

instagram.com/brahmabullindian

Italian Restaurant

Winner

DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant

Multiple locations

diciccosfresno.com, diciccosclovis.com, diciccos.com

instagram.com/diciccosrestaurants

Finalists

Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

349 Pollasky Ave., Clovis

(559) 299-4141

lunasclovis.com

The Annex Kitchen

2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 248-8512

annexkitchenfresno.com

instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno

Japanese Restaurant

Winner

Sakura Chaya

690 E. Nees Ave., Fresno

1200 Shaw Ave., Suite 105, Clovis

(559) 438-9378

sakurachayarestaurant.com

instagram.com/sakurachayatokyocuisine

Finalists

Edo-Ya Tokyo Cuisine

3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 112, Fresno

(559) 275-7535

edo-yarestaurant.com

instagram.com/edoya_fresno

Yoshino Japanese Restaurant

6226 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-2205

instagram.com/yoshinojapaneserestaurant

Mediterranean Restaurant

Winner

Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1031 U St., Fresno

(559) 441-7050

medgrillfresno.com

Finalists

Phoenician Garden Mediterranean

Bar and Grill

1025 Herndon Ave., Suite 106, Fresno

(559) 261-2747

thephoeniciangarden.com

Ark Mediterranean Grill

1528 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno

2230 Herndon Ave., Suite 103, Clovis

(559) 840-0018

Mexican Restaurant

Winner

Casa Corona

7044 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

1724 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-7409, (559) 283-8605

casacorona.com

instagram.com/casacorona_fresno

Finalists

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

salsmexicanrestaurants.com

instagram.com/salsmexicanrestaurant_selma

Toledo’s Mexican Food Restaurant

6737 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 170, Fresno

1125 Shaw Ave., Clovis

toledosmexicanrestaurant.com

Microbrewery

Winner

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Beer Garden

745 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 486-2337

tiogasequoia.com

instagram.com/tiogasequoia

Finalists

Sequoia Brewing Company

1188 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107, Fresno

(559) 434-2739

sequoiabrewing.com

Tactical Ops Brewing (Mission Control)

1131 Railroad Ave., Clovis

(559) 765-4930

tacticalopsbrewing.square.site

instagram.com/tactical_ops_brewing

Patio Outdoor Dining

Winner

Elbow Room Bar & Grill

731 W. San Jose Ave., Fresno

(559) 227-1234

elbowroomfresno.com

instagram.com/elbowroomfresno

Finalists

Colton’s Social House

1150 Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 721-6655

coltonssocialhouse.com

instagram.com/coltons_sh

Campagnia Bistro

1185 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno

(559) 433-3300

campagnia.net

instagram.com/campagnia

Pizza

Winner

Javence Pizzeria

4305 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno

(559) 374-6412

instagram.com/javencepizzeria

Finalists

Me-n-Ed’s Pizziera

Multiple locations

meneds.com

instagram.com/menedspizzeria

More Than Pizza

2195 Shaw Ave., Suite B, Clovis

2093 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 298-4865, (559) 840-1564

morethanpizzaclovis.com, morethanpizzafresno.com

instagram.com/more.than.pizza

Sandwich Shop

Winner

Sam’s Italian Deli & Market

2415 N. First St., Fresno

(559) 229-9346

samsitaliandeli.com

instagram.com/samsitaliandeli

Finalists

Deli Delicious

Multiple locations

deli-delicious.com

instagram.com/therealdelidelicious

Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen

616 E. Olive Ave., Fresno

(559) 237-2038

piemontesdeli.com

Seafood

Winner

Vons Supermarket

Multiple locations

vons.com

instagram.com/vons/

Finalists

Pismo’s Coastal Grill

7937 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 439-9463

pismos.com

instagram.com/pismosfresno

Central Fish Company

1535 Kern St., Fresno

(559) 237-2049

www.centralfish.com

Steakhouse

Winner

Vintage Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold

(866) 794-6946

chukchansigold.com/dine/vintage-steakhouse

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Yosemite Ranch

1520 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno

(559) 434-4403

yosemiteranchssrh.com

instagram.com/yosemiteranch

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 149, Fresno

(559) 222-5823

flemingssteakhouse.com

instagram.com/flemingssteakhouse

Sunday Brunch

Winner

Batter Up Pancakes

8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 440-1221

batteruppancakes.com

instagram.com/batteruppancakes

Finalists

Fresno Breakfast House

2085 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-1385

fresnobreakfasthouse.com

instagram.com/fresnobreakfasthouse

Campagnia Bistro

1185 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno

(559) 433-3300

campagnia.net

instagram.com/campagnia

Sushi

Winner

Wassabi

2920 E. Nees Ave., Fresno

752 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 797-4361, (559) 226-2233

wassabifresno.com

instagram.com/wassabi_fresno

Finalists

I Love Sushi

465 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 297-1117

ilovesushiclovis.com

Yoshino Japanese Restaurant

6226 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-2205

Tea House

Winner

Teazer World Tea Market

Multiple locations

gotteazer.com

Finalists

Little Leaf Tea

6011 N. Palm Ave., Fresno

(559) 261-2699

littleleaftea.com

instagram.com/littleleaftea

1920 Tea Club

732 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 412-4727

Thai Restaurant

Winner

Pad Thai Restaurant

198 Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 324-1235

padthaiclovis.com

Finalists

Thai Country

151 W. Bullard Ave., Clovis

(559) 298-6697

thaicountry.us

Thai Royal Orchid

6735 N. First St., Suite 110, Fresno

(559) 441-0132

fresnothairoyalorchid.com

Wedding Cake

Winner

Frosted Cakery

1292 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 917-8880

frostedcakery.com

instagram.com/frostedcakery

Finalists

Eddie’s Bakery Cafe

7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-0900

eddiesbakerycafe.com

Barb’s Cakery

2633 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 111, Fresno

(559) 432-2272

instagram.com/barbscakery