Food & dining winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Food and Dining categories.
Bagels or Breads
Winner
La Boulangerie
730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
1060 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 222-0555
Finalists
Uncle Harry’s New York Bagelry
Multiple locations
instagram.com/uncleharrysbagels
Eddie’s Bakery Cafe
7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-0900
Bakery
Winner
La Boulangerie
730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
1060 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 222-0555
Finalists
Eddie’s Bakery Cafe
7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-0900
Panaderia Cafe Oaxaca
1160 Clovis Ave., Clovis
(559) 323-7991
Barbecue Restaurant
Winner
Dog House Grill
2789 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 294-9920
firestonegrill.com/locations/dog-house-grill-fresno
Finalists
Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co
8042 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 449-9227
MEGA Texas Barbeque
2429 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno
(214) 254-6448
mega-texas-barbeque.business.site
Best Curbside
Winner
Heirloom
8398 N. Fresno St., Fresno
(559) 228-9735
Finalists
Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co
8042 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 449-9227
Casa Corona
7044 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
1724 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-7409
instagram.com/casacorona_fresno
Best To Go Drinks
Winner
Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar
719 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 492-3585
Finalists
Yard House
90 El Camino, Fresno
(559) 261-2165
yardhouse.com/locations/ca/fresno
The Annex Kitchen
2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 248-8512
instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno
Breakfast Place
Winner
Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 440-1221
instagram.com/batteruppancakes
Finalists
Benaddiction
3015 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 374-6082
instagram.com/benaddictiondiner
The Train Depot
3045 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno
(559) 442-1401
Buffet
Winner
California Market Buffet - Chukchansi
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
Finalists
Rio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse
1240 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 322-6300
Lin’s Fusion
5155 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 222-8478
Caterer
Winner
Pardini’s Catering & Banquets
2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 224-3188
instagram.com/pardiniscatering
Finalists
The Painted Table
1211 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 443-7199
instagram.com/paintedtablefresno
MEGA Texas Barbeque
2429 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno
(214) 254-6448
mega-texas-barbeque.business.site
Chinese Restaurant
Winner
Liu’s Village
620 N. Gateway Drive, Madera
(559) 662-1288
Finalists
Shanghai Chinese Cuisine
4011 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 221-0227
shanghaichinesecui.wixsite.com/shanghaichinese
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
6716 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 297-0336
Coffee House
Winner
Kuppa Joy Coffee House
Multiple locations
Finalists
Dutch Bros Coffee
Multiple locations
Two Cities Coffee Roasters
608 4th St., Clovis
(559) 765-4652
instagram.com/twocitiescoffeeroasters
Cupcake Shop
Winner
Nothing Bundt Cakes
635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, Clovis
6493 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 298-7698
instagram.com/nothingbundtcakes
Finalists
Frosted Cakery
1292 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 917-8880
Eddie’s Bakery Cafe
7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-0900
Deli
Winner
Sam’s Italian Deli & Market
2415 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 229-9346
Finalists
Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen
616 E. Olive Ave., Fresno
(559) 237-2038
Sunnyside Delicatessen
5691 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno
(559) 252-3338
Desserts
Winner
Ampersand Ice Cream
1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno
7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858
instagram.com/ampersandicecream
Finalists
La Boulangerie
730 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
1060 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 222-0555
Nothing Bundt Cakes
635 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 100, Clovis
6493 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 298-7698
instagram.com/nothingbundtcakes
Family Restaurant
Winner
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
instagram.com/salsmexicanrestaurant_selma
Finalists
Yosemite Falls Cafe
Multiple locations
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Multiple locations
Fine Dining
Winner
Vintage at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
chukchansigold.com/dine/vintage-steakhouse
Finalists
The Annex Kitchen
2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 248-8512
instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno
Cracked Pepper Bistro
6737 N. Palm Ave., Fresno
(559) 222-9119
instagram.com/crackedpepperbistro
Food Truck
Winner
Benaddiction
3015 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 374-6082
instagram.com/benaddictiondiner
Finalists
La Elegante Taco Truck
2373-2399 E. Muscat Ave., Fresno
(559) 284-8740
Tako Korean BBQ
Hamburgers
Winner
House of JuJu
565 Pollasky Ave., Suite 101, Clovis
(559) 298-3090
Finalists
In-N-Out Burger
Multiple locations
Colorado Grill
Multiple locations
Hot Dogs
Winner
Rocket Dog Brats and Brew
88 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 283-8096
instagram.com/rocket_dog_fresno
Finalists
Costco Wholesale
Multiple locations
Wienerschnitzel
Multiple locations
Ice Cream
Winner
Ampersand Ice Cream
1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno
7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858
instagram.com/ampersandicecream
Finalists
Superior Dairy Product Co. Inc.
325 N. Douty St., Hanford
(559) 582-0481
instagram.com/superiordairy1929
Cold Stone Creamery
Multiple locations
Indian Restaurant
Winner
Tandoori Night
6751 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 438-7200
Finalists
Indian Kebab Palace
1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 103, Fresno
(559) 374-6070
Brahma Bull North & South Indian Cuisine
3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 108, Clovis
(559) 275-1100
instagram.com/brahmabullindian
Italian Restaurant
Winner
DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant
Multiple locations
diciccosfresno.com, diciccosclovis.com, diciccos.com
instagram.com/diciccosrestaurants
Finalists
Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
349 Pollasky Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-4141
The Annex Kitchen
2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 248-8512
instagram.com/annexkitchenfresno
Japanese Restaurant
Winner
Sakura Chaya
690 E. Nees Ave., Fresno
1200 Shaw Ave., Suite 105, Clovis
(559) 438-9378
instagram.com/sakurachayatokyocuisine
Finalists
Edo-Ya Tokyo Cuisine
3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 112, Fresno
(559) 275-7535
Yoshino Japanese Restaurant
6226 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-2205
instagram.com/yoshinojapaneserestaurant
Mediterranean Restaurant
Winner
Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1031 U St., Fresno
(559) 441-7050
Finalists
Phoenician Garden Mediterranean
Bar and Grill
1025 Herndon Ave., Suite 106, Fresno
(559) 261-2747
Ark Mediterranean Grill
1528 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
2230 Herndon Ave., Suite 103, Clovis
(559) 840-0018
Mexican Restaurant
Winner
Casa Corona
7044 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
1724 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-7409, (559) 283-8605
instagram.com/casacorona_fresno
Finalists
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
instagram.com/salsmexicanrestaurant_selma
Toledo’s Mexican Food Restaurant
6737 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 170, Fresno
1125 Shaw Ave., Clovis
Microbrewery
Winner
Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Beer Garden
745 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 486-2337
Finalists
Sequoia Brewing Company
1188 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107, Fresno
(559) 434-2739
Tactical Ops Brewing (Mission Control)
1131 Railroad Ave., Clovis
(559) 765-4930
tacticalopsbrewing.square.site
instagram.com/tactical_ops_brewing
Patio Outdoor Dining
Winner
Elbow Room Bar & Grill
731 W. San Jose Ave., Fresno
(559) 227-1234
Finalists
Colton’s Social House
1150 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 721-6655
Campagnia Bistro
1185 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
(559) 433-3300
Pizza
Winner
Javence Pizzeria
4305 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno
(559) 374-6412
Finalists
Me-n-Ed’s Pizziera
Multiple locations
More Than Pizza
2195 Shaw Ave., Suite B, Clovis
2093 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 298-4865, (559) 840-1564
morethanpizzaclovis.com, morethanpizzafresno.com
Sandwich Shop
Winner
Sam’s Italian Deli & Market
2415 N. First St., Fresno
(559) 229-9346
Finalists
Deli Delicious
Multiple locations
instagram.com/therealdelidelicious
Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen
616 E. Olive Ave., Fresno
(559) 237-2038
Seafood
Winner
Vons Supermarket
Multiple locations
Finalists
Pismo’s Coastal Grill
7937 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 439-9463
Central Fish Company
1535 Kern St., Fresno
(559) 237-2049
Steakhouse
Winner
Vintage Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Ln., Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
chukchansigold.com/dine/vintage-steakhouse
Finalists
Yosemite Ranch
1520 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
(559) 434-4403
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 149, Fresno
(559) 222-5823
instagram.com/flemingssteakhouse
Sunday Brunch
Winner
Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 440-1221
instagram.com/batteruppancakes
Finalists
Fresno Breakfast House
2085 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-1385
instagram.com/fresnobreakfasthouse
Campagnia Bistro
1185 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
(559) 433-3300
Sushi
Winner
Wassabi
2920 E. Nees Ave., Fresno
752 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 797-4361, (559) 226-2233
Finalists
I Love Sushi
465 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 297-1117
Yoshino Japanese Restaurant
6226 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-2205
Tea House
Winner
Teazer World Tea Market
Multiple locations
Finalists
Little Leaf Tea
6011 N. Palm Ave., Fresno
(559) 261-2699
1920 Tea Club
732 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 412-4727
Thai Restaurant
Winner
Pad Thai Restaurant
198 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 324-1235
Finalists
Thai Country
151 W. Bullard Ave., Clovis
(559) 298-6697
Thai Royal Orchid
6735 N. First St., Suite 110, Fresno
(559) 441-0132
Wedding Cake
Winner
Frosted Cakery
1292 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 917-8880
Finalists
Eddie’s Bakery Cafe
7089 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-0900
Barb’s Cakery
2633 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 111, Fresno
(559) 432-2272
