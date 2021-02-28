Peoples Choice
Most Missed During COVID: Winners of Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Most Missed During COVID categories:
• • •
Bar
Winner
Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar
719 Fulton St., Fresno
(559) 492-3585
Finalists
FAB Fresno
716 E. Olive Ave., Fresno
(559) 492-3911
Neighbors | Tap and Cook House
1175 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 800, Clovis
(559) 298-4020
instagram.com/neighbors/tapandcook
Date Night
Winner
Gazebo Gardens Inc
3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno
(559) 222-7673
Finalists
Fresno Edwards 21 Cinemas & IMAX
250 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
(844) 462-7342
Maya Cinemas Fresno 16
3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno
(559) 549-0005
Entertainment Venue
Winner
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater
1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno
(559) 266-9494
Finalists
Save Mart Center
2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 278-3400
Fresno Edwards 21 Cinemas & IMAX
250 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
(844) 462-7342
Favorite Locally Owned Store
Winner
Ampersand Ice Cream
1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno
7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858
instagram.com/ampersandicecream
Finalists
Gazebo Gardens Inc
3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno
(559) 222-7673
Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 440-1221
instagram.com/batteruppancakes
Gym
Winner
Gb3
Multiple locations
(559) 297-8656
Finalists
MetalMark Climbing + Fitness
4042 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 229-7900
touchstoneclimbing.com/metalmark
instagram.com/metalmarkclimbing
Planet Fitness
Multiple locations
Local Festival/Event
Winner
The Big Fresno Fair
(559) 650-3247
Finalists
Art Hop
instagram.com/fresnoartscouncil
Big Hat Days
(559) 299-7363
clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days
Restaurant
Winner
Pismo’s Coastal Grill
7937 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 439-9463
Finalists
Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 440-1221
instagram.com/batteruppancakes
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
instagram.com/salsmexican/restaurant_selma
Sporting Event
Winner
Fresno State Football
gobulldogs.com/sports/football
instagram.com/fresnostateathletics
Finalists
Fresno Grizzlies
(559) 320-4487
High School Sports
