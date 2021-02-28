Most Missed During COVID: Winners of Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

FILE - Carnival rides are lit up at night as seen from the big Ferris Wheel from Butler Amusements at the Big Fresno Fair on Oct. 6, 2018. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Most Missed During COVID categories:

Go here to see a complete list of winners — in categories including shopping and food & drink.

• • •

Get the latest news straight to your inbox: Sign up for one of our daily newsletters.

Bar





Winner

Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar

719 Fulton St., Fresno

(559) 492-3585

modernistfresno.com

instagram.com/modernistfresno

Finalists

FAB Fresno

716 E. Olive Ave., Fresno

(559) 492-3911

instagram.com/fabfresno

Neighbors | Tap and Cook House

1175 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 800, Clovis

(559) 298-4020

neighborscookhouse.com

instagram.com/neighbors/tapandcook

Date Night

Winner

Gazebo Gardens Inc

3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno

(559) 222-7673

gazebogardens1922.com

Finalists

Fresno Edwards 21 Cinemas & IMAX

250 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

(844) 462-7342

regmovies.com

Maya Cinemas Fresno 16

3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno

(559) 549-0005

mayacinemas.com

Entertainment Venue

Winner

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater

1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno

(559) 266-9494

rogerrockas.com

Finalists

Save Mart Center

2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 278-3400

savemartcenter.com

instagram.com/savemartcenter

Fresno Edwards 21 Cinemas & IMAX

250 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

(844) 462-7342

regmovies.com

Favorite Locally Owned Store

Winner

Ampersand Ice Cream

1940 N. Echo Ave., Fresno

7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 264-8000, (559) 478-5858

ampersandicecream.com

instagram.com/ampersandicecream

Finalists

Gazebo Gardens Inc

3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno

(559) 222-7673

gazebogardens1922.com

Batter Up Pancakes

8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 440-1221

batteruppancakes.com

instagram.com/batteruppancakes

Gym

Winner

Gb3

Multiple locations

(559) 297-8656

gb3clubs.com

Finalists

MetalMark Climbing + Fitness

4042 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 229-7900

touchstoneclimbing.com/metalmark

instagram.com/metalmarkclimbing

Planet Fitness

Multiple locations

planetfitness.com

instagram.com/planetfitness

Local Festival/Event

Winner

The Big Fresno Fair

(559) 650-3247

fresnofair.com

instagram.com/bigfresnofair

Finalists

Art Hop

fresnoartscouncil.org

instagram.com/fresnoartscouncil

Big Hat Days

(559) 299-7363

clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days

Restaurant

Winner

Pismo’s Coastal Grill

7937 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 439-9463

pismos.com

instagram.com/pismosfresno

Finalists

Batter Up Pancakes

8029 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 440-1221

batteruppancakes.com

instagram.com/batteruppancakes

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

salsmexicanrestaurants.com

instagram.com/salsmexican/restaurant_selma

Sporting Event

Winner

Fresno State Football

gobulldogs.com/sports/football

instagram.com/fresnostateathletics

Finalists

Fresno Grizzlies

(559) 320-4487

milb.com/fresno

instagram.com/fresnogrizzlies

High School Sports