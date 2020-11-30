Two Fresno TV stations could be off air for DISH customers due to dispute. Can it be avoided?

DISH Network customers may find themselves without access to Fresno’s NBC and CBS affiliates next week, unless the stations’ parent company signs a new distribution agreement.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced on Friday that subscribers in 115 markets, including Fresno, are at risk of losing network and local programming because the company has yet to come to an agreement with satellite TV provider DISH. Similar warnings are running in red banner ads on the websites for both KSEE24 and CBS47.

The current agreement expires Wednesday, as which time the stations would be blacked out.

Nexstar says it has been “negotiating tirelessly and in good faith” since July, offering DISH the same rates it offered other large distribution partners and that DISH has proposed rates that go “significantly backwards.”

“DISH has a long history of holding its subscribers hostage during negotiations with content providers,” Nextsar wrote.

In 2020, DISH dropped programming from The E.W. Scripps Company, Apollo, Mission Broadcasting and the NFL Network, according to the statement.

For its part, DISH is throwing blame back at Nexstar, painting the company as a corporate giant that is using its power as “the largest and most powerful station owner in the country,” to demand fees that amount to $1 billion, a rate increase DISH calls “unreasonable.”

“Since becoming the nation’s largest local station owner, Nexstar has increased its annual revenue by $1 billion a year. Now, it has set its sights on DISH customers as their next big payday,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV.

Station owners, TV providers clash

Indeed, these kind of threats (and even eventual blackouts) aren’t new.

AT&T, which owns the TV providers DirecTV and U-verse, went through a series of similar negotiations with several station owners last year, including Sinclair Broadcasting Group (which in Fresno owns KMPH Fox 26 and KFRE), Walt Disney Co. (which owns ABC30 and ESPN stations) and Nexstar.

That latter dispute saw KSEE24 and CBS47 blacked out for two months and was resolved after drawing criticism and public outcry from legislators in eight state.