Popular Fresno-area reporter won’t be on TV for a while because of a medical issue

A popular veteran reporter in the Fresno market will not be on TV for the remainder of the year because of an upcoming medical procedure.

Corin Hoggard of ABC30 revealed Wednesday evening on social media that he has a tumor on his pancreas and will undergo surgery Thursday.

Hoggard, 49, said he’ll likely be out eight weeks.

“And that’s (most likely) a wrap on my 2020 on (ABC30),” Hoggard wrote. “Hopefully that’s it. I appreciate all of you. I’ll still be here occasionally as I recover.

“And I’ll be back in 2021!

Hoggard, who has been at ABC30 since 2005, has served as an investigative reporter and occasionally anchored for the Fresno ABC affiliate.

He has one of the bigger social media followings among on-air personalities in Fresno, with roughly 20,000 followers on Facebook and 8,000 on Twitter.

The ABC30 newscast has been undergoing an on-air transition for some time.

Longtime anchor Liz Harrison retired this summer.

And earlier this month, it was announced that veteran reporter Sontaya Rose would be become communications director for the city of Fresno under mayor-elect Jerry Dyer.

