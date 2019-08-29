KSEE24 and CBS47 are back on DirecTV after deal is reached

KSEE24 and CBS47 share studio space in Fresno. Fresno Bee file

CBS47 and KSEE24 are back on DirecTV.

Nexstar Media Group and AT&T reached a deal Thursday that puts an end to a two-month blackout of the Fresno-area Nexstar stations on the cable provider, according to an announcement from Nexstar. Terms were not disclosed.

Back in July, the contract dispute between the national corporations left many television viewers in the Merced/Fresno/Visalia region without easy access to two local channels.

The dispute was between AT&T, which owns DirecTV, and the media company Nexstar, which operates more than 170 stations in 97 U.S. markets including the local NBC (KSEE24) and CBS (CBS47) affiliates.

The stations came back on air on DirecTV at 2:30 p.m.

Many viewers said they were particularly missing daytime soap operas.

But looming was the NFL season that begins Thursday night, Sept. 5 with the Bears and Packers on NBC and includes games on both networks. Most Oakland Raiders games are shown on CBS.

AT&T and Nexstar said in a joint statement that they “regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience.”