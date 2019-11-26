Christmas is a month away, but the holiday events start now. Here are 10 top picks

There are a growing number of folks who would like to include Halloween (and thus the entire month of October) into the “holiday season.” For everyone else, Thanksgiving marks the start of the season, as shown by the number of holiday events happening over the next three week.

Here are some top picks for the weekend and beyond.

A comprehensive list can be found at Fresnobeehive.com.

Live performance and concerts

Theresa Jebian Lively Arts Foundation

“The Nutcracker” may be the most ubiquitous of holiday performances, especially in Fresno, where you can choose one of two stagings of the famous ballet. Or you can see them both. Valley Performing Arts Council presents its “Nutcracker” in two showings 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Saroyan Theatre. The Central California Ballet’s “Nutcracker” will be at the theater for three performances, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Details: 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a swinging, swaying, sparkling take on the seasonal performance, with live music and singing — plus the acrobats and jugglers. It’s a two-hour spectacle that celebrates Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s. Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M. St. 559-445-8100, cirqueproductions.com

The Youth Orchestras of Fresno has a three-for-one offering with its Holiday Spectacular. The concert features the Youth Chamber Orchestra, the Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra playing music from Schubert, Brahms and Shostakovich — plus some holiday music. Details: 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave. $10-$15, or donations accepted at the door. 559-512-6694, www.youthorchestrasfresno.org

Mel Tormé has some Chirstmas music bonafides. The singer composed the music for “The Christmas Song,” aka “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” The song is the climax of his son’s holiday concert tour. James Tormé performs A Very Torme Christmas at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Tower Theatre. Details: $49-$59. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com

Lights and displays

Christmas Tree Lane has been a holiday tradition for close to 100 years. The two-mile stretch of Van Ness Avenue from Shields to Shaw begins its annual transformation with a walk-only night Tuesday, Dec. 3. The lane will be open to one-way traffic only 6 p.m. nightly through Dec. 25. Details: 559-348-9200, www.christmastreelane.com

Santa Claus Lane in Clovis kicks of its season at 6 p.m. Friday. The neighborhood — at the southeast corner of Gettysburg and Locan avenues in Clovis — is completely synced with lights and music. Radios can be tuned to 98.5 FM, and driving and walking are permitted. No parking. Details: 6 p.m. nightly through Dec. 27. santaclauslaneclovis.com

You haven’t seen Fresno Chaffee Zoo until you’ve seen its under ZooLights. This annual after-hours event transforms the zoo into a winter wonderland, complete with holiday music and Santa. Details: 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-23 and 26-30. $8-$10. 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org

Parades

Pick a city in the Central San Joaquin Valley, and chances are it has an annual holiday parade. There are parades in Bass Lake (on Saturday), Visalia (Dec. 2), Reedley (Dec. 5) and Kerman (Dec. 14).

Fresno’s downtown Christmas Parade is the oldest. It celebrates 90 years. Details: 1 p.m. Dec. 7 on Fulton Street. 559-490-9966, www.downtownfresno.org

Shopping

Small Business Saturday is like Black Friday but without all the big-box store chaos. This is for shoppers specifically looking to support small local retailers.

Vegan Fresno is hosting a Small Business Saturday event 4 p.m. Saturday at Tower Blendz at 802 E. Olive Ave. It will feature food from Plant Slayer and shopping with All Love Co. and other vendors. Details: www.veganfresno.com

Craftapalooza hosts its annual holiday gathering at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Tigoa-Sequoia Beer Garden. The event features more than two dozen local handmade craft vendors. Go if you like unique, sometimes one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Details: @craftapaloozafresno on Facebook.