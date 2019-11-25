Fresno Beehive
Parades and more central San Joaquin Valley events to celebrate Christmastime
Compiled by Fresno Bee Staff
Ongoing
Clovis Festival of Lights: 6-10 p.m. daily Nov. 29-Dec. 31, Ladera Ranch, 3116 Indianapolis Ave., Clovis, www.santa clauslaneclovis.com.
Zoo Lights: 5-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays Nov. 29-Dec.8, 5-8 p.m. nightly Dec. 13-23. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/zoolights/, $6-$10.
Christmas Tree Lane: 6-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 3-25, Van Ness Avenue, www.christmastreelane.com. Walking nights are Dec. 3 and 11.
Friday, Nov. 29
Hanford Christmas Parade: 6-8:30 p.m., Seventh and Douty streets, downtown Hanford, 559-582-0483, www.facebook.com/events/520753228716077.
Kingsburg Julgransfest Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6-9 p.m., Swedish Village on Draper Street, https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/events/annual/julgransfest. Tree lighting begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
28th Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights: 4:30-8 p.m., The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 800-350-7463, www.basslake.com/events.
Reedley Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., downtown Reedley, www.facebook.com/ReedleyDowntown/. Meet at Pioneer Park at 5 p.m. to sing carols from the park to the tree.
Shaver Lake Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6-8 p.m., Shaver Village Hotel, www.instagram.com/p/B4dBnrSgZqP.
Tenaya Lodge Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6:45 p.m., 1122 Highway 41, Fish Camp, www.tenayalodge.com/things-to-do/events/christmas-tree-lighting.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:45-7:45 p.m., Lincoln Oval Park, Court Street and Second Avenue, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/2799953666695826.
Monday, Dec. 2
74th annual Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade: 7-8:30 p.m., Main Street from Liberty to Conyer streets, downtown www.visitvisalia.com/eventdetail/38/candy-cane-lane-parade.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
36th annual Sanger Tree Lighting: 6:30-8 p.m., Brehler Square, downtown Sanger, 559-875-4575, www.sanger.org/event/36th-annual-tree-lighting.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Madera Candlelight Christmas and Tractor Parade of Lights: 6 p.m., Yosemite Avenue between A and E streets, www.maderachamber.com.
Porterville Children’s Christmas Parade: “A Starlight Christmas,” 7-10 p.m., Main Street from Morton to Olive avenues, 559-784-7502, www.portervillechamber.org/events/details/annual-children-s-christmas-parade-2076.
Reedley Electrical Farm Equipment Parade: 7 p.m., food booths 5-9 p.m. downtown Reedley, 559-856-1222.
Friday, Dec. 6
28th annual Exeter Christmas Parade: “Christmas in Paradise,” 6:30 p.m., downtown, 559-592-5262, www.exeterchamber.com/event/exeter-christmas-parade.
Caruthers Chamber Winterfest and Christmas parade: 3-9 p.m., light parade 6:30 p.m., Caruthers Fairgrounds, 13599 S. Raider Ave., www.facebook.com/carutherschristmasparade.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Chowchilla Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Robertson Blvd.
Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade: 6:30-9 p.m., Old Town Clovis, www.otckiwanis.org/Page/4616.
Fowler Christmas Tree Lighting: 2 p.m.-dusk, Merced Street, downtown Fowler, 559-834-5486.
Lemoore’s Very Super Christmas Parade: 6-9 p.m., D Street, 559-924-6101, www.facebook.com/events/2387487201521155.
Merced Hometown Christmas Parade: “Light Up Your World,” 11 a.m.-7 p.m., parade begins at 3 p.m., Main Street, downtown Merced, www.facebook.com/mercedchristmasparade.
Oakhurst Christmas Tree Lighting: 4 p.m., Highway 41 and Road 426, 559-683-4636, www.facebook.com/oakhursttreelighting.
72nd annual Sanger Toyland Parade: 11 a.m., Academy Avenue in downtown Sanger, 559-875-4575, www.sanger.org/event/71st-annual-nations-christmas-tree-city-toyland-parade.
90th annual Fresno Christmas Parade: “9 Decades,” 1-3 p.m., 845 Fulton St., www.facebook.com/events/885822441813610/.
Sunday, Dec. 8
93rd annual Trek to Nation’s Christmas Tree: 2:30 p.m., base of the General Grant Tree in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park, 559-875-4575, www.sanger.org/event/92nd-annual-trek-to-the-nations-christmas-tree-2.
Saturday, Dec. 14
23rd annual Kerman Night Christmas Parade: “Country Christmas,” 6 p.m., Madera Avenue, C to G streets, www.kermanchamber.org.
11th annual Memorial United Methodist Church Walk-Through Live Nativity: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 1726 Pollasky Ave. in Clovis. 559-299-4615, www.facebook.com/mumcclovis.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Riverdale Assembly of God Living Nativity: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 22-25, 2813 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., riverdaleassembly.org/riverdale-assembly-of-god-living-nativity.
Send community Christmas events to news@fresnobee.com.
