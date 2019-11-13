Missed Willie Nelson at the fair? You can see him in Bakersfield, Stockton in 2020

In the song, Willie Nelson sings that he can’t wait to get back on the road again — though it feels like he’s never off the road.

The 86-year-old country music troubadour, who performed to a sold-out crowd at the Big Fresno Fair in October, on Wednesday announced a new set of tour dates starting in January.

While Nelson and his family band won’t be stopping in Fresno, they will come within a couple hours’ drive.

Nelson will perform at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena on Jan. 4, on the second night of the tour. He then does a three-night run at the Fillmore in San Francisco, before going to Redding and ending up at the Stockton Arena on Jan. 13.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Presale tickets are available at Willienelson.com.

Kiss will be back in Cali

In other Bakersfield-related concert news, rock-icons Kiss added another 90 dates to the seemingly never-ending End of Road tour.

Kiss stopped in Fresno earlier this year at the beginning of the tour. The band will be in Bakersfield in March, according to the website Ultimate Classic Rock.

The show leads into a set of make-up dates in Los Angeles and Oakland. Ticket info has yet to be released.