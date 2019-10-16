Blake Shelton is returning to Fresno. He’s bringing along his friends and heroes

SHARE COPY LINK

Blake Shelton is relaunching his Friends and Heroes tour for 2020 with a 16-day show run across the Midwest and West Coast.

It includes a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center..

The tour — which features Lauren Alaina and appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins — plays the arena Feb. 21. Tickets for the show are $39-$99 and go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the arena box office and at www.ticketmaster.com. Various presales begin next week. Check Ticketmaster for the full list.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” Shelton said in a statement announcing the tour.

“Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen,” he said.

The tour did a number of short runs with just a handful of shows each time out. The latest dates brings it to places Shelton hasn’t hit before “so that fans will get a chance to see what we did.”

“I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again,” he said.

Shelton is familiar with the Valley. He played the Save Mart Center in 2014 and in 2017, the same year he stopped at Bass Lake with long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

The tour will be at the arena just days before Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard tour. Some will remember that Shelton and Lambert were married from 2011-2015. Both played at this year’s Mid-State Fair.

Friends and Heroes 2020 dates

Feb. 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Feb. 14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Feb. 20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

Feb. 21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Feb. 22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 5 – Glendale, CA – Gila River Arena

March 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

March 11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

March 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

March 14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

March 19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena