Tool headed to Save Mart Center for just released tour date in Fresno

The hard rock band Tool will perform at Golden 1 Center on June 23, just a few months following a spectacular set at Discovery Park’s Aftershock festival. Tim Cadiente

Rock band Tool has added Fresno to its list of new dates for the tour supporting Fear Inoculum, the group’s first new album in more than a dozen years.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan and the boys play the Save Mart Center on Jan. 15, according to a news release. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $59.50 to $129.50.

The Los Angeles-based band is in Canada with a number of dates along the East Coast before they land in California in January.

The newest album, Tool’s first since 2006, arrived Aug. 30 following years of anticipation. It has since been critically acclaimed.

Perhaps best known for “Sober” and its stop-motion music video way back in 1993, the latest offering from Tool has done well for itself, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Tool is the second tour from an alternative band to announce a 2020 date in Fresno in recent weeks. Korn and Breaking Benjamin are heading to Fresno with a stop March 1 at the Save Mart Center.

Tickets for either tour can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.