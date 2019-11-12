Grizzly Fest teams up with a dozen nonprofits for Fresno Cares event. There’s music, too

While we’ve yet to to get official dates for Grizzly Fest 2020, organizers of the annual music festival are keeping in the public eye by teaming up with a dozen local nonprofits for an awareness event they’re calling Fresno Cares Day.

The free, all-ages event features music and food trucks (which will be donating proceeds), plus representatives from community groups — Ronald McDonald House, Central California Blood Center, Marjoree Mason Center, Central California Food Bank, Poverello House, East Fresno Rotary, Fresno Arts Council, CMAC, Fresno County Boys and Girls Club, Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health Sound N Vision and Kay Rich Cares.

World boxing champion Jose Ramirez will be on hand to donate 200 turkeys to the Central California Food Bank (you can contact maddox@ccfoodbank.org on how to enroll families to receive one).

The music lineup includes local heavy hitters Fashawn, Patrick Contreras, Zee Will, White Glove Service and Sharks of Dance, plus the Sound N Vision Youth Band, DJ Kay Rich and DJ Roeski.

Details: Noon, Saturday. Cultural Arts District Park, 1615 Fulton St. Free. All ages. Search Fresno Cares Day on Facebook.

Other noteworthy events

▪ Jesse Cook. 8 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $37-$57. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com

▪ Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $20-$70. 559-445-8100, www.sesamestreetlive.com, www.ticketmaster.com

▪ Trapfest 2019, with Party Favor, Crankdat. 8 p.m. Saturday. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway Ave. $15-$30. 18 + www.trapfest.com, www.eventbrite.com

▪ Marley’s Ghost. 7:30 pm Saturday. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave. $20-$25. fresnofolklore.org

▪ Lindsay Sterling. 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St. $29.50-$379 VIP. 559-264-2848, warnors.org

▪ Jimmy Chin at San Joaquin Valley Town Hall. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Saroayan Theatre, 730 M St. $45. 559-444-2180, valleytownhall.com