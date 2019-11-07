Bublé is back — and by demand. Grammy-winning crooner returning to Fresno

Fathom Events presents Michael Bublé is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22. The Associated Press

Michael Bublé is extending his current tour, which is a thing one does after sell-out performances in 82 different cities.

Included in the new schedule is a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.

The Grammy-winning crooner returns to the arena May 3, 2020. Tickets for the concert, billed as An Evening with Micahel Bublé, run $68 to $145.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Presale ticket are available starting Nov. 12.

Before becoming the voice of the holiday season, Bublé made a name for himself with tailor suits and a vintage swing-jazz vibe. It’s been close to a decade since the singer has performed in the area. He played the Save Mart Center in 2011. He first performed in Fresno in the summer of 2006 at the Saroyan Theatre at a show that remains infamous among local fans.

The air-conditioning broke. Bublé continued the show in his shirt sleeves.

An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 tour dates

March 17 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

March 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

March 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 24 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

March 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

March 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

March 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 5 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

May 2 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

May 3 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

May 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

May 14 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

May 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

May 17 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

May 22 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

May 23 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre