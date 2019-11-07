Fresno Beehive
Bublé is back — and by demand. Grammy-winning crooner returning to Fresno
Michael Bublé is extending his current tour, which is a thing one does after sell-out performances in 82 different cities.
Included in the new schedule is a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.
The Grammy-winning crooner returns to the arena May 3, 2020. Tickets for the concert, billed as An Evening with Micahel Bublé, run $68 to $145.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Presale ticket are available starting Nov. 12.
Before becoming the voice of the holiday season, Bublé made a name for himself with tailor suits and a vintage swing-jazz vibe. It’s been close to a decade since the singer has performed in the area. He played the Save Mart Center in 2011. He first performed in Fresno in the summer of 2006 at the Saroyan Theatre at a show that remains infamous among local fans.
The air-conditioning broke. Bublé continued the show in his shirt sleeves.
An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 tour dates
- March 17 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 18 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- March 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- March 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- March 22 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
- March 24 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
- March 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- March 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- March 28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- March 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- March 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
- April 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- April 5 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
- May 2 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- May 3 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
- May 5 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- May 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- May 13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- May 14 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
- May 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- May 17 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
- May 22 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
- May 23 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
