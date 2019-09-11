Lemoore surfing contest bringing in world’s best competitors. Also, the Raconteurs

Lemoore’s Surf Ranch holds inaugural competition The World Surf League Founders' Cup brought out surfing's best to the middle of Central California and 5,000 fans followed to check out Kelly Slater's man-made wave pool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The World Surf League Founders' Cup brought out surfing's best to the middle of Central California and 5,000 fans followed to check out Kelly Slater's man-made wave pool.

The World Surf League returns to the central San Joaquin Valley next week for the Freshwater Pro.

The three-day event at Lemoore’s Surf Ranch is one of the final U.S. competitions before the sport goes all Olympic in Tokyo next summer.

Included on the roster of participants is none other than Kelly Slater.

And also, the Raconteurs, who will cap the festivities with a headlining concert Saturday night.

Tickets are available online for $55, or $499 for three-day VIP passes. Guests get access to the competition and concert. Tickets to th e“Grom Zone” with activities for kids, plus food and a swimming area are free to those under 10 years old.

Concert-only tickets are not available.

The Surf Ranch debuted as a world championship tour stop last year.

Blink-182 was originally slated to headline the 2019 event, but canceled due to health concerns from drummer Travis Barker. SoCal rockers Social Distortion played instead.

The Raconteurs came out of an 11-year hiatus this year with a new album (“Help Us Stranger”) and a series of tour dates. The Jack White-led band plays the Freshwater Pro in between dates at Riot Fest and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.