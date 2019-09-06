Country bad boy is set to ‘Fire’t Up’ on just announced tour. He’ll hit the Save Mart Center

Brantley Gilbert Courtesy photo

Country singer Bradley Gilbert announced his plans for the first part of 2020 — a 30-plus city tour that includes a stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.

Gilbert is slated to perform at the arena March 27 during the west coast swing of his “Fire’t Up” tour. Tickets for the show run $40.25-$70.25, with general admission on the floor (Gilbert is known as a bit of a rock guy). Sales start at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Presales are available through various outlets beginning Sept. 10. A full list of presale options can be seen online.

Gilbert last played the Fresno arena in 2014 on his “Let it Ride Tour,” with openers Tyler Farr, Chase Bryant and Brian Davis.

This time around, the songwriter is bringing guests Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay.

The tour comes on the heels of a new album, “Fire and Brimstone,” which is slated for release in October and features the single “Bad Boy.” In April, Brantley released the Scooby Doo-inspired video “Welcome to Hazeville,” which features Lukas and Willie Nelson, plus Colt Ford.

