Post Malone returning to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on his just-announced ‘Runaway’ tour

Post Malone performs on Day 3 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

The last time Post Malone was at the Save Mart Center, it was as a fan — hanging backstage with Metallica.

The famously face-tattooed singer/rapper will return to the arena in Fresno as a performer on his upcoming tour.

The stop, Sept. 21, is the fifth on Malone’s “Runaway” tour, which features openers Tyla Yaweh and Swae Lee, though the latter will be missing from the Save Mart Center concert.

Tickets for the show run $55.50-$185.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

It won’t be Malone’s first time performing at the arena.

He opened for Justin Bieber on his “Purpose” tour in 2016. Since then, Malone has become a headlining pop star in his own right. He was just ranked No. 2 (behind Drake) on Rolling Stone’s Artist 500 chart, with 86.9 million song streams last week alone.

Post Malone Runaway tour dates

Sept. 14 - Tacoma, WA

Sept. 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Sept. 17 - Portland, OR

Sept 19 - Sacramento

Sept. 21 - Fresno

Sept. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 - St. Paul, MN

Sept. 29 - Detroit, MI

Oct. 3 - Toronto, Ontario

Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY

Oct. 9 - Boston, MA

Oct. 11. - Atlantic City, NJ

Oct. 12 - Washington, DC

Oct. 14 - New York, NY

Oct. 17 - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 20 - Miami, FL

Oct. 24 - Tampa, FL

Oct. 25 - Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX

Nov. 2 - Dallas, TX - Posty Fest

Nov. 5. - Houston, TX

Nov. 8 - Glendale, AZ

Nov. 10 - Denver, CO

Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 14 - Oakland

Nov. 16 - Anaheim

Nov. 20 - Los Angeles