Post Malone returning to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on his just-announced ‘Runaway’ tour
The last time Post Malone was at the Save Mart Center, it was as a fan — hanging backstage with Metallica.
The famously face-tattooed singer/rapper will return to the arena in Fresno as a performer on his upcoming tour.
The stop, Sept. 21, is the fifth on Malone’s “Runaway” tour, which features openers Tyla Yaweh and Swae Lee, though the latter will be missing from the Save Mart Center concert.
Tickets for the show run $55.50-$185.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
It won’t be Malone’s first time performing at the arena.
He opened for Justin Bieber on his “Purpose” tour in 2016. Since then, Malone has become a headlining pop star in his own right. He was just ranked No. 2 (behind Drake) on Rolling Stone’s Artist 500 chart, with 86.9 million song streams last week alone.
Post Malone Runaway tour dates
- Sept. 14 - Tacoma, WA
- Sept. 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia
- Sept. 17 - Portland, OR
- Sept 19 - Sacramento
- Sept. 21 - Fresno
- Sept. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
- Sept. 26 - St. Paul, MN
- Sept. 29 - Detroit, MI
- Oct. 3 - Toronto, Ontario
- Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY
- Oct. 9 - Boston, MA
- Oct. 11. - Atlantic City, NJ
- Oct. 12 - Washington, DC
- Oct. 14 - New York, NY
- Oct. 17 - Raleigh, NC
- Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA
- Oct. 20 - Miami, FL
- Oct. 24 - Tampa, FL
- Oct. 25 - Jacksonville, FL
- Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival
- Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX
- Nov. 2 - Dallas, TX - Posty Fest
- Nov. 5. - Houston, TX
- Nov. 8 - Glendale, AZ
- Nov. 10 - Denver, CO
- Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT
- Nov. 14 - Oakland
- Nov. 16 - Anaheim
- Nov. 20 - Los Angeles
