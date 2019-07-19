This Fresnan has his own Topps baseball card. He doesn’t even play the game

Mike Osegueda, host of Yahoo! Sports “Old Baseball Cards,” has in own baseball card. He is part of Topps 2019 Allen and Ginter set, which was released July 17, 2019. Mike Osegueda

Mike Osegueda remembers filming the first episode of his “Old Baseball Cards” video series.

He was in the Cleveland Indians clubhouse (a thing he could do because it spring training and he is blogger with Yahoo! Sports), just sort of wondering around with a box of unopened 1992 Topps cards until one of the players finally gave in and asked what he was doing.

Two years and more than 100 episodes later, the video series has featured a host of all-star and Hall-of-Fame players, including A-Rod and the infamous Pete Rose, along with non-MLB celebrities like Alyssa Millano, Bill Nye and Jazzy Jeff (who actually opened “Yo! MTV Rap” cards).

It also caught the attention of executive at Topps, apparently.

The company added Osegueda to the 2019 Allen and Ginter card set, which was released Wednesday and is available at local card shops and also places like Target and Walmart.

The former Fresno Bee writer (who some know as a Fresno events promoter) is one of the non-baseball players in the series. Also included in the set are guys like entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, skateboarding legend Rodney Mullen, journalist Dan Rather and singer Post Malone.

Osegueda is card No. 157 in the series and listed as “Mike Oz, Baseball Card Video Host.”

“It’s something I’ve been pretty chill about,” he says.

Of course, as of Wednesday morning he hadn’t been able to track down the set yet. They hadn’t been stocked at the local Targets or Walmarts and he hadn’t had the chance to get to Bases Loaded or Mossette’s, the two shops that help him out with cards for the show.

A relic variant of the card, which includes a scrap of a Fresno Tacos jerseys Osegueda sent to the company to use, was on eBay Wednesday morning. There are also a limited number of autographed cards (so called chase cards in the lingo) floating about.

The autographs were part of the deal, Osegueda says. Topps even sent a rep to his house with the cards and a set of colored pens, just to keep things official.

That’s the thing about baseball cards: You don’t know what you’re going to get until you open the pack.

“That’s part of the fun, is chasing them down,” Osegueda says.

And yes, he knows he’s going to get the Mike Oz card at some point. Topps will no doubt send him a few.

“But,” he says, “it’s going to be way sweeter when I open the pack and see it.”