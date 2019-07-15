Warren G is out for the Taco Truck Throwdown 9. We’ll get CeeLo Green and Goodie Mob instead

The Goodie Mob (T-Mo, Ceelo Green, Big Gipp and Khujo) will perform Aug. 17, 2019 in Fresno, CA, as part of the annual Taco Truck Throwdown. The Atlanta-based hip hop group replaces rapper Warren G who dropped from the event due to a scheduling conflict. Lexington

Warren G won’t be performing at this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown after all.

The West Coast rap icon had to cancel on the Aug. 17 event due to a scheduling conflict, the throwdown posted ot its Twitter account Monday.

He will be replaced in the lineup by the Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob with CeeLo Green. Rapper Too Short and A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings fill out the lineup, along with The Box and La Marcha.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bad news: Warren G isn't coming to #TTT9 because of a scheduling conflict.



Better news: Goodie Mob with Cee-Lo Green (!!!) will be there instead.



Get your tickets now at https://t.co/wsbjImCDzp pic.twitter.com/yKWSXO5UvK — Taco Truck Throwdown (@FresnoTacos) July 15, 2019

Green got his start with the group in the late 1990s before having huge hits with Gnarls Barkley (“Crazy”) and as a solo artist (“F--- You”, aka “Forget You”). He also served as a coach on several seasons of “The Voice.” He continues to perform select dates with the Goodie Mob.

Tickets for this year’s throwdown are available online at Fresnotacos.com.

SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse video shows some of the over 30 food trucks arriving at Chukchansi Park for day one of the two-day Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno