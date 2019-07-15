Fresno Beehive
Warren G is out for the Taco Truck Throwdown 9. We’ll get CeeLo Green and Goodie Mob instead
Warren G won’t be performing at this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown after all.
The West Coast rap icon had to cancel on the Aug. 17 event due to a scheduling conflict, the throwdown posted ot its Twitter account Monday.
He will be replaced in the lineup by the Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob with CeeLo Green. Rapper Too Short and A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings fill out the lineup, along with The Box and La Marcha.
Green got his start with the group in the late 1990s before having huge hits with Gnarls Barkley (“Crazy”) and as a solo artist (“F--- You”, aka “Forget You”). He also served as a coach on several seasons of “The Voice.” He continues to perform select dates with the Goodie Mob.
Tickets for this year’s throwdown are available online at Fresnotacos.com.
