Celebrate living in the taco capitol with with Los Kumbia All Starz, Warren G and Too $hort

Time-lapse of trucks arriving for Taco Truck Throwdown 8 at Chukchansi Park A time-lapse video shows some of the over 30 food trucks arriving at Chukchansi Park for day one of the two-day Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse video shows some of the over 30 food trucks arriving at Chukchansi Park for day one of the two-day Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno

Last year, the Taco Truck Throwdown put together what might have been the most-Fresno event ever.

It was the usual throwdown fair — the area’s best taco trucks, plus a Fresno Grizzlies game and the now-annual World Taco Eating Championship. Organizers also upped the ante with a pair of high-caliber music acts in Ramón Ayala and DJ Quik.

For its ninth year, organizers both scaled back and expanded the event’s offerings while keeping the vibe of Fresno as the taco capital.

The event this year goes back to being just one day. But it’s a Saturday (Aug. 17) and there is no Grizzlies baseball game, which means the event can focus on being “one amazing taco party with thousands of your best friends,” to quote the event’s Facebook page.

And organizers once again pulled in some popular names to serve as the party’s music headliners.

A.B. Quintanilla (brother of Selena and one-time member of the Kumbia Kings) will perform with Los Kumbia All Starz. He’ll be joined by West Coast rap pioneer Warren G and Bay Area rapper Too Short.

Local talent performing includes The Box and La Marcha, Teezzy Radio, Cumbiatron, Down4U and LuchaExtreme Wrestling.

Of course, all of this is window dressing for the tacos.

More than 30 trucks are expected to be on hand, along with Major League Eating, which will host the taco eating championship (Geoff Esper is the current title-holder). Tickets for the throwdown are $30 and available now.

A limited number of Ultimate VIP tickets are also available. For $199, they include entrance to the event plus 20 taco vouchers with delivery provided by OrdrSlp, a private area with unlimited beer, soda and water and a Taco Truck Throwdown 9 T-shirt.