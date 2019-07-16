Celebrate 20 years of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a Krabby Patty showdown at brewery

SpongeBob SquarePants celebrated its 20th year with special episode, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” which premiered July 12 on Nickelodeon. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company and Fresno Street Eats celebrate July 19, 2019 with food, beer and art tribute to the show. Nickelodeon.

For those of a certain age (read: millenials and perhaps their parents), Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” holds a huge amount of sway. Enough to merit a cameo at this year’s Superbowl, at the behest of a million-plus fans mourning the death of show creator Stephen Hillenburg.

And, also, countless memes and BuzzFeed quizzes, and a series of movie spin-offs. The Fresno Bee saw fit to do a complete A-to-Z rundown of the show in advance of the second film in 2015. A third movie is slated for release in 2020.

There’s also a Broadway musical (because of course there is).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I can honestly say SpongeBob has had an influential presence on me over the last 20 years,” says Michael Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., which hosts a tribute to all things Spongebob at its beer garden Friday night.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the show, which premiered July 17, 1999, and is still one of Nickelodeon’s most-watched programs. The channel celebrated the milestone with an hour-long “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” that included a live-action sequence and a cameo from David Hasselhoff.

Tioga’s SpongeBob event is being put on in conjunction with the arts collective Wyse Fools and Fresno Street Eats, and will feature a Krabby Patty Showdown (there’s a trophy and everything) along with a recreation of the Krusty Krab diner.

“We want to create an area for people to feel like they are eating their food at the actual restaurant, along with an area to take pictures with SpongeBob and Squidward,” says Anthony Gonzalez with Wyse Fools.

On the beer front, Tioga is offering a pineapple-themed beer slushie and two new SpongeBob-inspired brews: the Jellyfish Hunter Pineapple Gose and a Wumbo Pink Guava IPA. Both will be available on draft and in cans to go. There will also be limited-run glassware and T-shirts, Cruz says.

Details: 3 p.m. Friday. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Mid-State Fair, noon to midnight through July 28. 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $9-$11. 805-238-3565, www.midstatefair.com

▪ “The Comedy of Errors“, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Severance Theater, 1401 N. Wishon Ave. $10. 559-927-3485, www.woodwardshakespeare.org

▪ The Rocket Man Show, an Elton John tribute, 6 p.m. Sunday. Vislaia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St.,Visalia. $33-$55. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org

▪ Fresno Home Remodeling and Decorating Show, 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $8-$10. 800-897-7899, www.fresnoshows.com

▪ Peach Palooza, 4 p.m. July 23. River Park Farmer’s Market. Free. 559-994-9292, www.riverparkfm.com

▪ Ken Burns’ “County Music” 6 o,n, July 25, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $50-$65. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com