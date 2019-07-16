Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Celebrate 20 years of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a Krabby Patty showdown at brewery

SpongeBob SquarePants celebrated its 20th year with special episode, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” which premiered July 12 on Nickelodeon. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company and Fresno Street Eats celebrate July 19, 2019 with food, beer and art tribute to the show.
SpongeBob SquarePants celebrated its 20th year with special episode, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” which premiered July 12 on Nickelodeon. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company and Fresno Street Eats celebrate July 19, 2019 with food, beer and art tribute to the show. Nickelodeon.

For those of a certain age (read: millenials and perhaps their parents), Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” holds a huge amount of sway. Enough to merit a cameo at this year’s Superbowl, at the behest of a million-plus fans mourning the death of show creator Stephen Hillenburg.

And, also, countless memes and BuzzFeed quizzes, and a series of movie spin-offs. The Fresno Bee saw fit to do a complete A-to-Z rundown of the show in advance of the second film in 2015. A third movie is slated for release in 2020.

There’s also a Broadway musical (because of course there is).

View this post on Instagram

Happy 33rd Birthday to our favorite nautical absorbent and yellow sponge. Somewhere in Bikini Bottom right now Patrick is taking him to brunch and they are having pineapple mimosas. . Join us at the @tiogabeergarden this Friday starting at 5pm as we commemorate 20 years of this nonsensical, blue eyed goofball making us laugh. We will be releasing two new beers on draft and in 16oz cans to go, as well as teaming up with our friends @wysefools and @fresnostreeteats to put on an Art Tribute and Krabby Patty exhibition you will not want to miss. (Scroll ️ for Deets). . #spongebob20th #happybirthday #happybirthdayspongebob #spongebobsquarepants #arttribute #wumbo #jellyfishhunter #krabbypatty #craftoutloud

A post shared by Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company (@tiogasequoia) on

“I can honestly say SpongeBob has had an influential presence on me over the last 20 years,” says Michael Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., which hosts a tribute to all things Spongebob at its beer garden Friday night.

The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the show, which premiered July 17, 1999, and is still one of Nickelodeon’s most-watched programs. The channel celebrated the milestone with an hour-long “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” that included a live-action sequence and a cameo from David Hasselhoff.

Tioga’s SpongeBob event is being put on in conjunction with the arts collective Wyse Fools and Fresno Street Eats, and will feature a Krabby Patty Showdown (there’s a trophy and everything) along with a recreation of the Krusty Krab diner.

“We want to create an area for people to feel like they are eating their food at the actual restaurant, along with an area to take pictures with SpongeBob and Squidward,” says Anthony Gonzalez with Wyse Fools.

On the beer front, Tioga is offering a pineapple-themed beer slushie and two new SpongeBob-inspired brews: the Jellyfish Hunter Pineapple Gose and a Wumbo Pink Guava IPA. Both will be available on draft and in cans to go. There will also be limited-run glassware and T-shirts, Cruz says.

Details: 3 p.m. Friday. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com

Other noteworthy events

Mid-State Fair, noon to midnight through July 28. 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $9-$11. 805-238-3565, www.midstatefair.com

“The Comedy of Errors“, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Severance Theater, 1401 N. Wishon Ave. $10. 559-927-3485, www.woodwardshakespeare.org

The Rocket Man Show, an Elton John tribute, 6 p.m. Sunday. Vislaia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St.,Visalia. $33-$55. 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org

Fresno Home Remodeling and Decorating Show, 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $8-$10. 800-897-7899, www.fresnoshows.com

Peach Palooza, 4 p.m. July 23. River Park Farmer’s Market. Free. 559-994-9292, www.riverparkfm.com

Ken Burns’ “County Music” 6 o,n, July 25, Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $50-$65. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.

  Comments  