Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

‘Master of None’ comic leads the week’s entertainment with show at Warnors Theatre

Aziz Ansari comes to Fresno, CA’s, Warnors Theatre, June 28, 2019, on his Road to Nowhere tour.
Aziz Ansari comes to Fresno, CA’s, Warnors Theatre, June 28, 2019, on his Road to Nowhere tour. Archive

It’s the year of stand-up in Fresno, with more than a few high-profile comedians stopping through town (sometimes for multiple nights).

Included on that list is Aziz Ansari, who performs Friday night at the Warnors Theatre on his Road to Nowhere tour.

The actor/comedian was a standout on the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation” before becoming a critical darling, writing and staring in his own Netflix series “Master of None.” He was also in the news in 2018 following a very public sexual assault allegation.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St. $20. 559-264-2848, www.warnors.org

Other noteworthy events

Noche Tropical, 7 p.m. Friday. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. $10-$20. 559-266-2623, www.arteamericas.org

Bat!, 8 p.m. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $13-$17. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

Fresno Women’s Summit, 11 a.m. Saturday. 1755 Broadway St. $120. www.fresnowomenssummit.com

Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee, 5 p.m. Saturday. 5790 N. Indianola Ave., Clovis. $7.50. fruitjubilee.com

Christian Nodal, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. $50-$80. 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com

Josh Ward, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $12-$14. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

  Comments  