‘Master of None’ comic leads the week’s entertainment with show at Warnors Theatre
It’s the year of stand-up in Fresno, with more than a few high-profile comedians stopping through town (sometimes for multiple nights).
Included on that list is Aziz Ansari, who performs Friday night at the Warnors Theatre on his Road to Nowhere tour.
The actor/comedian was a standout on the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation” before becoming a critical darling, writing and staring in his own Netflix series “Master of None.” He was also in the news in 2018 following a very public sexual assault allegation.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St. $20. 559-264-2848, www.warnors.org
Other noteworthy events
▪ Noche Tropical, 7 p.m. Friday. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. $10-$20. 559-266-2623, www.arteamericas.org
▪ Bat!, 8 p.m. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $13-$17. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
▪ Fresno Women’s Summit, 11 a.m. Saturday. 1755 Broadway St. $120. www.fresnowomenssummit.com
▪ Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee, 5 p.m. Saturday. 5790 N. Indianola Ave., Clovis. $7.50. fruitjubilee.com
▪ Christian Nodal, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. $50-$80. 866-472-5223, www.tachipalace.com
▪ Josh Ward, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $12-$14. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
