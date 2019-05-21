From B-Real to Bieber, four things you might not know about George Lopez (and one you might)

The Comedy Get Down Tour featuring Comedian George Lopez performs during Nashville Comedy Festival at Bridgestone Arena on April 21, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts) (Credit too long, see caption)

As a comedian, George Lopez has done it all.

He’s had two sitcoms (one ran six seasons on ABC and is still a hit in syndication and Nick at Nite, the other two seasons on TV Land) and a late-night talk show (it ran two season on TBS). He’s been in movies like “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D” and more recently the Mexican superhero film “El Chicano.”

He’s also had a run of successful comedy specials and tours, including several years of the Comedy Get Down with fellow stand-ups Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley. Lopez’s current tour, The Wall, stops in Fresno for two shows, 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the Saroyan Theatre.

In advance of the show, here are four things you might not know about Lopez (and one you might).





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He doesn’t like Trump

It might seem a bit obvious that Lopez would disagree with President Donald Trump, especially on the issue of immigration. Lopez’s current tour is called The Wall for a reason and he’s been speaking out against the president since before the 2016 election. There was also that time he faked peed on Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the physical altercation he had with a Trump supported at a Hooters last year.

He’s also not too keen on former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.

He is a Cypress Hill fan

Lopez does seem to be into the Latino hip-hop group Cypress Hill. The comedian gave a speech during the dedication of the band’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Just last week, he was featured on an episode of the Smokebox with Cypress Hill front man B-Real.

It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” but with weed.

He’s a restauranteur

In 2017, Lopez expanded his brand to include a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant next to a tequila bar inside the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. It’s called Chingon Kitchen and has been described as “Chipotle on steroids.” He opened a second location at a casino in Arizona in May.

He’s hosting the Playboy Jazz Festival

You learn something new every day. For instance, Playboy has held its annual jazz festival at the Hollywood Bowl since 1979. Lopez has been hosting the event since 2013, when he took over for Bill Cosby. This year’s event happens June 8-9 and features Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective, Kool & The Gang, Boz Scaggs, Béla Fleck and The Flecktones and others. Tickets are on sale now.

He gave the Biebs his big break

Justin Bieber was well on his way to becoming a teenaged heart throb when he appeared on Lopez Tonight in 2011. According to a recent tweet from Lopez though, it was the pop singer’s first stint in late night TV. The pair made an impromptu song out of the instructions on a box a instant noodles.

It was super suave.

George Lopez

▪ 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Saturday

▪ Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. in Fresno

▪ $51-$61

▪ 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Fresno Street Eat Vol. 6: Burgers, 4 p.m. Sunday. Tioga Sequoia beer garden, 745 Fulton St. Free. Fresno Street Eats on Facebook

▪ Worthless Liars, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Club One Casino, 1033 Van Ness Ave. $10-$15. 559-497-3000, www.clubonecasino.com

▪ SMO tour, 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St. $65-$150. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

▪ Poetry and Pints, 7 p.m. May 27. Full Circle Olympic. 1426 N. Van Ness Ave. Free. fullcirclebrewing.com

▪ The Science of Beer, 5:30 p.m. May 29. Forestiere Underground Gardens, 5021 West Shaw Ave. $85. 559-271-0734, www.eventbrite.com





▪ Fresno Garlic Festival, 4 p.m. May 28. River Park 71 E. Via La Plata. Free. 559-994-9292, www.riverparkfm.com