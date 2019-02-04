George Lopez bringing ‘The Wall’ comedy tour to Fresno

George Lopez is bringing his “The Wall” comedy tour to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre on May 25.
Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
The standup comedian, television and film star hosted “Lopez Tonight” for two seasons, a late-night TV talk show on TBS. His previous sitcom, “George Lopez,” ran for six seasons on ABC, and he recently starred in “Lopez” on TV Land.
Lopez was the voice of characters in a number of animated films, including “Rio” 1 and 2, “Escape from Planet Earth,” “The Smurfs” 1 and 2, and “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” 1, 2 and 3.
His other most recent film credits include “Valentine’s Day,” “Swing Vote,” “Henry Poole Is Here,” and “Balls of Fury.” He’s been featured in three HBO specials: “The Wall,” “Tall, Dark and Chicano,” and “America’s Mexican.”
His work has received Grammy nominations in the category of Best Comedy Album. His autobiography, “Why You Crying” entered The New York Times Bestsellers List top 20 in May 2004.
George Lopez in Fresno
- 8 p.m. (doors open at 7)
- Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno
- Tickets: $45-$55 + service fees at ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000
- Intended for mature audiences, at least 18 years old
