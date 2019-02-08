Fashawn headlines downtown Fresno’s annual music + beer festival

FresYes Fest has had its save the date reminder out for awhile.

If you missed it, the annual ode to Fresno food, beer and music culture happens March 23 and will take up several blocks in and round Tioga-Sequoia’s downtown beer garden.

While organizers don’t considers it a music festival as such, the event has become a big draw (12,000 people last year) and a showcase for the top local talent.

Here are the six bands playing this year.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Fashawn

The Fresno-bred rapper is this year’s no-brainer choice. Without getting into the résumé (the video game soundtracks, his relationship with Nas, the headlining tour), there are few musicians in town who have made a bigger impact than Fashawn in the last half decade.

“He’s one of those guys we’ve always wanted, and I’m glad we could make it happen,” says Mike Osegueda, one of the event’s organizers.

1800s

As mentioned on the Fresnan blog, 1800s continues the Iong tradition of quality indie rock in Fresno. The band recently released a pair of EPs — “Sun Cults and Moon Cults.” The band also plays Grizzly Fest this year.

Rockville

Rockville is a classic rock-and-pop cover band and one of several projects from Vince Warner, a guy who has “had his hand in the music scene here forever,” Oseugueda says. Warner also is responsible a series of tribute concerts like the Buddy Holly tribute happening Sunday.

Deja Blues

Like Rockville, Deja Blues has been in the local forever and its bassist/vocalist Don Heflin served as president of the Central Valley Blues Society for close to 20 years. The band itself celebrated its 18th year in June and continues to play weekly.

Boom Boom Brady

Blues rock in the vein of Black Keys et al. (or the Stone Foxes, for a more local reference).

“Boom Boom Brady is just a band I really like,” Osegueda says.

The Box

A cover band for fans of nostalgic ’90s hip-hop, R&B, dance and pop, the Box could be the FresYes house band. They’ve played the past three years. Here, the close out the night.