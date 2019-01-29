Grizzly Fest sets lineup for 2019 return to Fresno’s Woodward Park. Here’s who’s coming

It’s festival announcement time; that point in the year when the spring and summer musical festivals begin unveiling their lineups.

We’ve seen announcements from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and BottleRock Napa Valley.

Now, we get the low-down on who’s playing this year’s Grizzly Fest, which is once again taking Woodward Park for a two-day run, May 4 and 5.

The lineup is what we’ve come to expect from the festival: a well-curated mix that’s heavy on hip-hop, indie-rock and reggae. Here’s a breakdown by day.

Saturday, May 4

Day one is headlined by the alt-rock band Portugal. The Man, with a second tier that includes Schoolboy Q (a friend and collaborator of the late Mac Miller) and Ziggy Marley.





Down the bill we get more hip-hop, from Chicago rapper Saba; electro-pop from Shaed out of Washington, D.C., and the Christian songwriter Hollyn.

We also get the most stacked local bill we’ve seen in a long time: Planet Asia, Patrick Contreras, Cloudship, Sagey, Macondo and Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries.

There’s also an extensive DJ list that includes Bawmbeats and Andi Mac.

Sunday, May 5

G-Eazy headlines day two of the festival, which seems like a solid choice given the Oakland rapper sold out the Selland Arena back in 2016 and has only become more popular since. He’s joined by the indie pop band Young the Giant and the electronic duo Matt and Kim.





The down ticket for day two includes the Drake-endorsed singer Jessie Reyez, the reggae beat-box rapper Matisyahu, plus Marc E Bassey, Leven Kali and Tropa Magica (whom some will remember from Grizzly Fest 2017, when they played under the name Thee Commons).

Because it’s Grizzly Fest, we’ll get a special set from Fashawn (and Exile). He’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Boy Meets World,” and will perform the album front to back.

Sunday’s lineup of locals includes Wee Beasties, La Marcha (doing a Selena tribute for Cinco De Mayo) and 40 Watt Hype, plus Paisa God and Kenneth Paige.

The full lineup and ticket information can be found at grizzlyfestival.com. If you don’t have tickets yet, you’ve missed the early-bird prices, sadly.