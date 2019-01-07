Imagine Dragons, Neil Young, Mumford & Sons to headline BottleRock 2019 in Napa

BottleRock, the popular Napa Valley music, food and drink festival, has announced its 2019 lineup, with Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Promise of the Real, and Mumford & Sons headlining.
This year’s festival will be held May 24 - 26 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, according to a BottleRock press release.
Other headlining acts at the festival include Logic, Pharrell Williams and Santana.
Three-day passes for the festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. One-day passes will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. PST.
BottleRock, which sold out last year, features five music stages, a culinary stage and expansive food, wine and beer offerings.
“Each year we look at ways to improve the overall festival experience for our guests,” said Dave Graham from BottleRock Presents in the release.
“In addition to our incredible lineup, we continue to offer the best cuisine, wines, craft brew and spirits, all supported by the warm hospitality people expect when visiting the Napa Valley.”
The full lineup:
Friday, May 24
Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Dessa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West, Forgotten Dreamers.
Saturday, May 25
Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Elle King, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
Sunday, May 26
Mumford & Sons, Santana, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Big Boi, Citizen Cope, Bishop Briggs, Gang of Youths, Too $hort, Turkuaz, The Crystal Method (Silent Disco), Skylar Grey, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Houses, Con Brio, The Soul Rebels, SHAED, Welles, The Teskey Brothers, Harry Hudson, Ocean Alley, Sweet Crude, John Craigie, Dustbowl Revival, Jes Frances, The Alive.
