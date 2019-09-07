Why singer John Legend was at the Fresno State football game. Is he a Bulldogs fan?

SInger John Legend, center, poses with fans at the Fresno State and Minnesota game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Fresno. Minnesota led 14-10 at halftime ezamora@fresnobee.com

When did singer John Legend become a fan of Fresno State?

Many who attended Saturday’s college football game at Fresno State likely were wondering that after noticing the Grammy Award winner make a surprise appearance at Bulldog Stadium.

In actuality, Legend attended the Fresno State game vs. Minnesota to show support for one of his nephews who plays for the Golden Gophers.

Legend’s nephew Mike Brown-Stephens is a freshman receiver for Minnesota.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is actually a Ohio State fan. But he started rooting for Minnesota when his nephew committed to the Gophers a year ago.

Legend joked back in December on social media that Brown-Stephens is the nephew who broke one of his Grammy’s.

Legend stepped away from his seat during halftime.

Some fans had tweeted at him to sing for the crowd during the break.

It did not happen.

Brown-Stephens, by the way, did not play during the first half of Saturday’s game and sat out all of Minnesota’s season opener, too.

