When ‘The Bachelor’ world collides with Fresno State football. Only in Minnesota.

Know anyone who watches “The Bachelor” but not Fresno State football?

Well, here’s your chance to get them to convert. At least for one Saturday.

Colton Underwood — star of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” that’ll begin airing in January — plans to attend Saturday’s Fresno State football game at Minnesota.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

University of Minnesota... see you Saturday vs Fresno State! — Colton Underwood (@colton) September 4, 2018

Underwood, who played college football and made a practice squad for a few NFL teams, didn’t go to Minnesota.

The 26-year-old isn’t necessarily a Fresno State fan, either.

This Saturday, Colton and AffloVest will be at the University of Minnesota football game to reveal our MN Legacy Project recipient! We are so grateful to Coach Fleck and the amazing team at UMN for working so hard to create a very memorable day for someone very special! pic.twitter.com/X0TW9Y1ZHp — The Legacy Foundation (@ColtonsLegacy) September 6, 2018

Instead, Underwood, is going to Saturday’s game to help reveal the Legacy Project recipient of Minnesota.

The Legacy Project, founded by Underwood, helps those who are dealing with cystic fibrosis.

Underwood’s Legacy Foundation plans to provide one AffloVest (improves the quality of life for someone dealing with cystic fibrosis) to a recipient in each state.

Colton Underwood, star of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” plans to attend Saturday’s Fresno State football game at Minnesota. Underwood played football at Illinois State before a few stints on NFL practice squads, including with the Oakland Raiders. Rick Scuteri AP

Besides being the center of attention on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” Underwood has generated even more attention because he’s the first virgin to be the show’s focal point.

Aired on ABC, “The Bachelor” is a popular dating and relationship reality TV show.

Underwood had been a contestant on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” when he first opened up about his virginity on national TV. He eventually got eliminated from that show.

Underwood played college football at Illinois State before signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers. He never made an NFL roster, but was part of the practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles, Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

Underwood also is known for his previous relationship with two-time Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman. The two broke up last year.