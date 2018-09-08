When ‘The Bachelor’ world collides with Fresno State football. Only in Minnesota.

Know anyone who watches “The Bachelor” but not Fresno State football?
Well, here’s your chance to get them to convert. At least for one Saturday.
Colton Underwood — star of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” that’ll begin airing in January — plans to attend Saturday’s Fresno State football game at Minnesota.
Underwood, who played college football and made a practice squad for a few NFL teams, didn’t go to Minnesota.
The 26-year-old isn’t necessarily a Fresno State fan, either.
Instead, Underwood, is going to Saturday’s game to help reveal the Legacy Project recipient of Minnesota.
The Legacy Project, founded by Underwood, helps those who are dealing with cystic fibrosis.
Underwood’s Legacy Foundation plans to provide one AffloVest (improves the quality of life for someone dealing with cystic fibrosis) to a recipient in each state.
Besides being the center of attention on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” Underwood has generated even more attention because he’s the first virgin to be the show’s focal point.
Aired on ABC, “The Bachelor” is a popular dating and relationship reality TV show.
Underwood had been a contestant on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” when he first opened up about his virginity on national TV. He eventually got eliminated from that show.
Underwood played college football at Illinois State before signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers. He never made an NFL roster, but was part of the practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles, Chargers and Oakland Raiders.
Underwood also is known for his previous relationship with two-time Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman. The two broke up last year.
