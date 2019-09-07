Fresno State football vs. Minnesota: in-game notes, highlights

File art from a previous Fresno State football game Fresno

The Fresno State Bulldogs and Minnesota Golden Gophers kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium ...

PRE-GAME READING …

SECOND HALF SURGE

Fresno State obviously got a huge break when USC quarterback JT Daniels was knocked out in the first half of the opener, but the Bulldogs’ defense extended a solid run of stingy second halves – they allowed just 139 yards of offense and one touchdown; the Trojans also scored on a 100-yard kickoff return by Velus Jones.

Fresno State last season was second in the nation in second half points allowed. Here’s what that looked like …

2018

Idaho – 7 points

Minnesota – 11

UCLA – 7

Toledo – 14

Nevada – 0

Wyoming – 0

New Mexico – 0

Hawaii – 7

UNLV – 3

Boise State – 21

San Diego State – 0

San Jose State – 13

Boise State – 9-*

Arizona State – 3

-* includes three points in overtime.

Fresno State was leading Toledo 49-13 in the fourth quarter when the Rockets scored two touchdowns and was leading San Jose State 17-0 and 31-7 when the Spartans scored two fourth quarter touchdowns.

A STREAK IS ENDING

Minnesota has won 16 consecutive games against non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation.

Fresno State has won eight games in a row at Bulldog Stadium, tied for the 13th longest streak in the nation.

THIRD-AND-A PROBLEM

Fresno State had a few problems in a season-opening loss at USC, defending third downs among them.

The Trojans moved the sticks on 6 of 13 third-down plays, 46.2%, which left the Bulldogs 10th in the Mountain West and tied for 98th in the nation in third-down defense.

Part of that was down and distance – six of those third-down plays were third-and-shorts (1 to 3 yards) and three more were third-and-mediums (4 to 6).

Against Minnesota on Saturday, the Golden Gophers could live there with an offense that has some window dressing, but is built around rushing the football.

“It’s definitely more of a traditional offense in the sense of was what Big Ten football is as far as using clock and getting into the plays that you want to get into,” defensive coordinator Bert Watts said. “They don’t necessarily get into it in a traditional way as far as their offensive structure, but you get the same things.”

Fresno State (0-1) obviously wants to avoid that, and get off the field on third downs. A year ago, they allowed opponents to convert 34.1% of their third-down plays.

“Those critical downs are that much more important and getting off the field on those short-yardage downs are that much more important because you’re going to run into more of those against a team like this,” Watts said.

“They’re going to play that game of pound it, pound it, play action. They’re going to end up with some of those third and threes and they’re going to run the football and you have to stop it. Stopping the run is always our No. 1 goal, what we want to accomplish, but it’s even that much more important against a team like this.”